A cut above: How Niamh went from Raphoe to Romeo Hunte – and designing for Michelle Obama

A young woman who was inspired by her teacher to participate in the Junk Kouture competition at school went on to design clothes for Michelle Obama and Zendaya in New York.

Niamh Porter (24) from Raphoe, Co Donegal, was uninterested in art at school when she was younger.

But her teacher Patrice Gallagher encouraged her to enter the sustainable fashion competition with her friends in Transition Year at Deele College back in 2013.

Fast forward eight years and Niamh, with her Letterkenny Institute fashion degree in hand, bagged a job in Brooklyn under the Romeo Hunte NYC fashion house, where she was on a team designing outfits for Michelle Obama and Hollywood star Zendaya.

“I started working at Romeo Hunte NYC in 2018 and I worked on two New York fashion weeks,” Niamh said.

“The first day I was working on Michelle Obama’s jacket and thinking ‘I’m from a small, rural town in Ireland. Is this real?’

“The jacket was a custom order for Michelle’s Becoming book tour and the piece Zendaya wore was part of the Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

It was a collaboration between Romeo Hunte and Coogi Australia. She wore it on the cover of Instyle magazine’s Mexico edition.”

Niamh returned home to Raphoe for Christmas 2019, intending to take some time out with family after a hectic year in New York.

She stayed until March and then the pandemic hit, so she realised she wasn’t going to be able to return to the Big Apple.

“When I first realised I wasn’t going back to New York, I was stir crazy,” Niamh said. “But then I was in the middle of lockdown and logged onto Instagram. I saw Zendaya, wearing the line I’d helped make. It was the best surprise ever.

“My uncle told me the world’s changed, that I can be anywhere now and do anything I want.

“I started making masks and PPE for hospital staff and that’s when I decided to go back to college, to add an honours to my degree. I’ve just graduated and I am now working for Junk Kouture.”

Niamh admitted it’s ironic she has gone back to the movement that inspired her to enter fashion in the first place.

“Designing from home is the dream and sustainable fashion has always been at the core of what I do.”

She will feature in a new documentary today called Waking the Muse, tracing her and other young people’s lives after their journey with Junk Kouture.

Waking the Muse will air on RTÉ2 at 4.05pm.

The show also features other young designers, Techinee Nawain, known as New, from Athlone and Cian Newman, from Dublin, who also joined the Junk Kouture community while he was in secondary school.