A cut above: How Niamh went from Raphoe to Romeo Hunte – and designing for Michelle Obama

Designing from home is the dream and sustainable fashion has always been at the core of what I do’

Oksana Kotsko wearing the design made for Climate Week NYC by documentary stars Cian Newman (20) from Dublin, Techinee Nawaing (19) from Athlone and Niamh Porter (24) from Donegal. Expand
Niamh Porter Expand

Niamh Porter

Laura Lynott

A young woman who was inspired by her teacher to participate in the Junk Kouture competition at school went on to design clothes for Michelle Obama and Zendaya in New York.

Niamh Porter (24) from Raphoe, Co Donegal, was uninterested in art at school when she was younger.

But her teacher Patrice Gallagher encouraged her to enter the sustainable fashion competition with her friends in Transition Year at Deele College back in 2013.

