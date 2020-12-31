20 style stars of 2020 - The standout looks from a very strange year

Premium
From virtual red carpets to celebs working from home, the stars still offered up plenty of fashion moments to remember
For style fans, this year started out like any other, with awards season reaching its crescendo and fashion month wrapping up just before the coronavirus crisis went global. In the months since the pandemic hit, red carpets have gone virtual, dress codes have radically altered, and celebrities have had to work from home just like the rest of us. Yet even this strange and sartorially low-key year offered up plenty of indelible fashion moments — here, we break down the 20 standout looks of 2020.
1 Best Zoom promo: Daisy Edgar-Jones
For a more glam take on waist-up dressing, see Edgar-Jones’s masterclass in Zoom style. Working with stylist Nicky Yates, the Normal People star served up vivid patterns in a floral gown by The Vampire’s Wife, striking silhouettes in a square-neck Ganni dress, and a covetable collection of earrings.
2 Best workwear: Kate Middleton
The shift to WFH gave rise to the phenomenon of “waist-up dressing”, and no celebrity offered as many examples as Kate Middleton and her line-up of screen-worthy jumpers, shirts and dresses. Workwear in 2020 was all about interesting design details, such as Kate’s scallop-edge Sandro cardigan and her blue spotted Altuzarra frock.
3 Best menswear: BTS
The K-pop sensations achieved world domination with their first English-language single ‘Dynamite’, and their myriad appearances, performances and interviews cemented their status as androgynous style icons, blending impeccably tailored menswear with fluid blouses, dangling earrings and radiant makeup.
4 Best masks: Lady Gaga
Trust Lady Gaga to turn the mask into an unforgettable fashion moment, pairing her seven outfit changes at the VMAs with almost as many face coverings, replete with studs, horns, and LED technology. She managed to both glamorise and normalise the year’s most unwelcome accessory.
5 Best knitwear: Harry Styles
The popstar had many standout moments — including his yellow and lilac Marc Jacobs suit at the Brits — but one piece will go down in history: the colour-block patchwork cardigan by Northern Irish designer JW Anderson, worn during a TV performance in February. After it went viral on TikTok, Anderson released the pattern for free so crochet enthusiasts could make their own version at home, while the original cardigan was acquired by the V&A museum.
6 Best street style: Paul Mescal
Connell’s chain may have been the viral accessory of 2020, but the Normal People star’s off-screen wardrobe was just as compelling. The Kildare native catapulted a pair of GAA shorts into the pages of GQ after wearing them around London with a colourful Adidas jacket and the kind of carefree swagger that only freshly-minted heartthrob status can grant.
7 Best export: Saoirse Ronan
For her third Oscars, the film star opted for a Gucci gown with massive waist ruffles — offering a lesson in socially distant dressing before we even knew what social distancing was.
8 Best bridal: Lily Allen
The stars didn’t let a pandemic get in the way of their big day — 2020 even saw a royal wedding, yet the most memorable wedding dress of the year came courtesy of Lily Allen, in a bateau-neck Dior mini she bought just a few hours before marrying Stranger Things actor David Harbour, at a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
9 Best costumes: Emily in Paris
Love them or hate them, no costumes had us talking quite like Emily’s. Compiled by veteran designer Patricia Field, the on-screen wardrobe sparked heated debate and sent online searches for bucket hats, vibrant coats and printed skirts soaring. With a second season confirmed, we’re dying to see what else Field has in store.
10 Best re-wear: Cate Blanchett
Our increased focus on sustainability saw celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jane Fonda and Laura Dern shopping their own closets for the red carpet. Blanchett took things a step further at the Venice film festival, with a low-key wardrobe based almost entirely around existing pieces. The high point was a floral embroidered top by Alexander McQueen, updated with a tuxedo and pompadour after its last appearance at the 2016 Baftas.
11 Best suit: Kamala Harris
The moment wasn’t about fashion, but the US vice-president-elect’s decision to wear a white trouser suit on the night of the election results was a historic one, just as her win was a historic one. As the first woman of colour to be VP, she acknowledged the significance of the moment with an outfit that nodded to women’s suffrage, Hillary Clinton and the importance of supporting American businesses, styled with a pussy-bow blouse that many read as a reference to the sitting president’s crude comments about women. As Harris continues to define a new kind of leadership, her use of fashion as a political tool will be fascinating.
12 Best comeback: Adele
For her first return to the spotlight since 2016, the singer wowed on Saturday Night Live in an off-shoulder peplum blouse by Brock Collection, jaw-dropping Schiaparelli earrings, and immaculate hair and makeup.
13 Best newcomer: Emma Corrin
Taking on the role of Diana is a daunting task for any actor, especially a newcomer eager to carve out their own identity. Stylist Harry Lambert helped The Crown star do just that with a promotional wardrobe that embraced her star-making turn, including a striking Miu Miu harlequin look, a jubilant puff-shoulder Richard Quinn mini and a JW Anderson shirtdress with giant mismatched buttons.
14 Best royal: Meghan Markle
Markle capped off her short-lived royal career with a series of show-stopping looks in March. The highlight was a dramatic red caped gown by Safiyaa with Simone Rocha earrings — a defiant statement that played with the notion of the “scarlet woman” and reminded us that one perfect look can be worth a thousand words.
15 Best stagewear: Roisin Murphy
With in-person gigs cancelled, streaming concerts and TV appearances were our best hope for eye-popping stage costumes. Thankfully, Roisin Murphy delivered on both: in dazzling gold Alexandre Vauthier on The Graham Norton Show, and an array of spectacular ensembles at her live-streamed gig, including a dizzying pleated Robert Wun design, feather-trim George Keburia dress and a flamboyant pink headpiece made by Murphy herself.
16 Best red carpet: Zendaya
Whether pre-lockdown or at various virtual events, no one mastered the red carpet quite like Zendaya. There was the Versace dress from the year she was born for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, and fabulous Christopher John Rogers and Giorgio Armani gowns at the Pandemmys, but the true stunner was a metallic fuchsia breastplate and matching skirt by Tom Ford at the Critics’ Choice awards.
17 Best bombshell: Ana de Armas
Before she became the tabloid celebrity of the year, Ana de Armas announced herself as one to watch at the Golden Globes, in a beautiful midnight blue gown by Ralph & Russo. 2020 was due to be a major year for the actress, with turns in the new James Bond and a Marilyn Monroe biopic, and although she’s now best-known for getting papped walking her dogs with Ben Affleck, we eagerly await her red carpet return.
18 Best maternity: Jodie Turner-Smith
Her breakout film Queen & Slim may have received lukewarm reviews, but the British actress brought maternity dressing to new heights during the publicity tour. She delivered the biggest wow moment at the Baftas, where she appeared as a ray of sunshine in a yellow sequin Gucci gown.
19 Best outerwear: Celine Dion
Dion debuted the coat of the year back in March: a bold, 1960s-inspired floral design from the Moncler 8 Richard Quinn collection, worn with matching tights.
20 Best athleisure: Anna Wintor
Loungewear ruled 2020, and there was no clearer sign of its reign than when Anna Wintour shared a photo of herself at home in her signature shades, a Breton-striped knit (so far, so Vogue) and… red sweatpants, confirming their status as the item that defined an unprecedented year in fashion.
