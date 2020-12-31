| -1.7°C Dublin

20 style stars of 2020 - The standout looks from a very strange year

From virtual red carpets to celebs working from home, the stars still offered up plenty of fashion moments to remember

Best export: Saoirse Ronan Expand

Meadhbh McGrath

For style fans, this year started out like any other, with awards season reaching its crescendo and fashion month wrapping up just before the coronavirus crisis went global. In the months since the pandemic hit, red carpets have gone virtual, dress codes have radically altered, and celebrities have had to work from home just like the rest of us. Yet even this strange and sartorially low-key year offered up plenty of indelible fashion moments — here, we break down the 20 standout looks of 2020.

1 Best Zoom promo: Daisy Edgar-Jones

For a more glam take on waist-up dressing, see Edgar-Jones’s masterclass in Zoom style. Working with stylist Nicky Yates, the Normal People star served up vivid patterns in a floral gown by The Vampire’s Wife, striking silhouettes in a square-neck Ganni dress, and a covetable collection of earrings.

