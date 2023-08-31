Dublin’s Love Islander Catherine Agbaje reveals trolls encouraged her to take her own life after she left show

Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje has revealed internet trolls encouraged her to take her own life after she left the villa earlier this summer.

Dubliner Ms Agbaje was a real favourite for Irish fans of the hit reality show but since her time on the show, the reality star has been hounded on social media by trolls.

“When I came out it was horrible,” Ms Agbaje told Independent.ie at Virgin Media’s autumn season launch on Wednesday.

“They told me to go and kill myself. I never experienced anything like that before. Having a bunch of randomers giving me abuse in my direct messages every single day, I was really taken aback by it.

“I didn’t feed into it though and I stayed off my phone and I didn’t look at my messages,” Catherine said.

The estate agent, who moved from Dublin to south London after graduating from Maynooth University with a degree in Psychology, said she didn’t contact the police after the trolling.

“I didn’t because I didn’t think they would help. There was a big influx, so were they really going to chase down 200 or 300 [trolls]?

“I reported [to social media sites] and blocked everyone and that’s as much as I could do.” Ms Agbaje said.

Catherine admitted she had to “deal with it [trolling] mentally” but chose to “focus on the positives” of her newfound status after her appearance in the hit show.

“Where there is trolling, there are other people who adore you and want to make sure you are okay,” she said.

And of course life after Love Island - one of Virgin Media’s biggest shows - does offer the potential to open doors for future success.

Right now, the 22-year-old is still finding her feet. “It has been crazy and there has been a lot of adjustment,” she said.

“When you come out, it’s all new to you because this wasn’t my life.

“It was a whirlwind and there were so many ups and downs. You are away from your friends and family, but the people in the villa made it better.

“I have got the brands I’m working with and I’ve been kept busy. I want to focus on beauty, lifestyle and travel and I want to stay in touch with Ireland.”

And as for ex-beau Mr van der Sluis, Ms Agbaje is “happy for him”, even after he was booted off Love Island USA after only a few days.

“He’s got to do what he has got to do and I’m supportive of him,” she said. “I’m quite a positive person and we’re close. We’re friends. We talk a lot and I wish him the best.”

Virgin Media’s launch was held in the plush red velvet surrounds of the Stella Cinema in Rathmines and was attended by Ireland AM hosts Alan Hughes, Muireann O’Connell and Tommy Bowe, among others.

The upcoming season’s offerings include Virgin Media One documentary Born Too Soon, which gives a fly-on-the-wall perspective at the neonatal ward in Cork University Hospital.

Clips were also featured of new documentary Confessions of a Crime Boss, which shows footage of interviews with mobster John Gilligan.

Other season highlights include Grá Ar An Trá, a new Irish language dating show, hosted by Gráinne Seoige and co-presented by James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc.

Twelve singletons will date in the Gaeltacht, brushing up on their cúpla focal while also looking for love. One couple with the best command of Irish will walk away with €10,000.

The young dating show contestants were dressed up to the nines yesterday, excitedly yelping with delight during the screening.

TV favourite Gogglebox Ireland will also return to our screens, as well as Living with Lucy, and Brian Dowling’s The Salvage Squad, a show which will see Dowling and sustainable interior designers, up-cyclers and tradespeople transform interiors.

And Virgin Media journalist, Zara King, is set to appear in Zara’s Turkey Teeth, a documentary investigating medical tourism.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, call Samaritans (free) on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie, or call Pieta House on 1800 247 247