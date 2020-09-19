Dublin designer Robyn Lynch presents cycling-themed collection at London Fashion Week

From Baldoyle Industrial Estate to London Fashion Week, it’s quite a leap but designer Robyn Lynch factored it into her collection when she presented womenswear pieces for the first time today.

The 28-year-old Dubliner presented a cycling -themed collection for Spring Summer 21 and instead of using made-up sponsors names like you have on a professional cyclist’s jersey, Robyn used the names of all the businesses in her local industrial estate who have sponsored her from day one, from her dad’s Pearl Deli to the printer who has done all her invitations and the local embroidery firm.

Robyn has been steadily making a name for herself in menswear since her graduate show in 2018 when she wrapped her green, white and orange clothing around the memories of the footballing days of Jack’s Army.

Robyn’s menswear designs go on sale in Brown Thomas in Grafton Street next week. Instead of presenting a live catwalk show or installation, Robyn’s coveted lunchtime slot on the London Fashion Week schedule today saw her release still images and a film wrapped around a capsule collection with four looks for women.

There were skirts, tops and ”hybrid” pieces like a t-shirt- meets-cycling jersey made in lycra, and recycled sportswear nylon in shades of orange, lilac, green and cream.

“This season I thought ‘Let’s just try womenswear’. I thought it might be interesting to have a look at what a tighter silhouette would look like, what would a skirt would look like if I just fitted the jumper a little bit more tight and not so baggy," Robyn explained.

"My little sister would always try and tighten something or she would yank in the shorts a little bit more at the waist so I wanted to focus a little bit more on silhouette and shape, “ said Robyn who, after studying at NCAD in Dublin, did a Masters in Menswear at Westminster University in London.

“I’m really excited about this collection,” said the Hackney-based designer.

“I always like to reference Ireland in everything I do. I continued on with the cycling theme again this season and I’m sponsored by the Pearl Deli and all the companies surrounding my dad’s place from the day I started in NCAD so it’s almost like this is my cycling jersey with my sponsorship."

Robyn said she got logos from all the companies, from the one who built her stands and did the embroidery logos to the one that has done all the printing for her invitations and then collaged their logos all onto her cycling tops.

"The story gets even better," said Robyn. "I got this book with images that Taz Darling did of a cycle race in Ireland in 2006. The images were iconic and showed all the spectators watching with their SuperValu bags so I bought three , enlarged them to five metres by six metres in size and that became the backdrop for the shoot."

She teamed up with with Irish friends from NCAD and Andrew Nuding doing her photography while Danyal Fox made a film which visited her supporters in Baldoyle Industrial Estate and also captured behind the scenes.

If you can't get to Ireland, then bring Ireland to you was the designer's philosophy for London Fashion Week.

Online Editors