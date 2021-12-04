| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Drag Race star and Junk Kouture judge Michelle Visage — ‘It’s so silly that we are shamed for re-wearing clothing’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and multi-talented entertainer Michelle Visage has a keen interest in all things green, and we don’t just mean her love of Irish mammies and Graham Norton. A judge for the upcoming finals of Junk Kouture — the secondary schools’ sustainable fashion competition — she’s reassessed her attitude to her own fabulous wardrobe

Michelle Visage Expand
Michelle Visage. Photographer: Guy Levy/BBC Pictures Expand
Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Nightingale' made by Lera O'Connor, Lily Scanlan and Eva Humphreys from Loreto College, St. Stephen's Green, Co. Dublin. The design is made from old and washed facemasks, old pistachio shells, feathers, old mesh, recycled cardboard and wire. Expand
Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Let Them Eat Bread' made by Eve Nelson from Mount Sackville Secondary School, Co. Dublin. The design is made from bread tags, cardboard, recycled metal, bread packaging. Photo: Ger Duffy Expand
Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Danu' by Mollie Devlin, Grace Cooney and Lauren McGowan from Bailieborough Community School, Co. Cavan. The design is made from pine cones, conkers, foliage and curtains. Photo: Ger Duffy Expand
Michelle Visage with her Emmy awards for Drag Race Expand

Close

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage

Michelle Visage. Photographer: Guy Levy/BBC Pictures

Michelle Visage. Photographer: Guy Levy/BBC Pictures

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Nightingale' made by Lera O'Connor, Lily Scanlan and Eva Humphreys from Loreto College, St. Stephen's Green, Co. Dublin. The design is made from old and washed facemasks, old pistachio shells, feathers, old mesh, recycled cardboard and wire.

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Nightingale' made by Lera O'Connor, Lily Scanlan and Eva Humphreys from Loreto College, St. Stephen's Green, Co. Dublin. The design is made from old and washed facemasks, old pistachio shells, feathers, old mesh, recycled cardboard and wire.

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Let Them Eat Bread' made by Eve Nelson from Mount Sackville Secondary School, Co. Dublin. The design is made from bread tags, cardboard, recycled metal, bread packaging. Photo: Ger Duffy

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Let Them Eat Bread' made by Eve Nelson from Mount Sackville Secondary School, Co. Dublin. The design is made from bread tags, cardboard, recycled metal, bread packaging. Photo: Ger Duffy

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Danu' by Mollie Devlin, Grace Cooney and Lauren McGowan from Bailieborough Community School, Co. Cavan. The design is made from pine cones, conkers, foliage and curtains. Photo: Ger Duffy

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Danu' by Mollie Devlin, Grace Cooney and Lauren McGowan from Bailieborough Community School, Co. Cavan. The design is made from pine cones, conkers, foliage and curtains. Photo: Ger Duffy

Michelle Visage with her Emmy awards for Drag Race

Michelle Visage with her Emmy awards for Drag Race

/

Michelle Visage

Meadhbh McGrath

She has travelled the world as a judge on reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, but Michelle Visage’s soft spot for Ireland stretches back to childhood. Her earliest visit to these shores was as a 13-year-old on a school trip to Knappogue Castle in Co Clare.

“My first time I ever went to Ireland was with my marching band,” recalls 53-year-old Visage. “I played saxophone and we were very, very good. We got to some kind of world championship in Ireland and I got the full Irish experience as a tourist. It was a moment of ‘you’re on your own, you’re in Europe’, and, oh my god, it was so much fun.”

Most Watched

Privacy