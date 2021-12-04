Drag Race star and Junk Kouture judge Michelle Visage — ‘It’s so silly that we are shamed for re-wearing clothing’

She has travelled the world as a judge on reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, but Michelle Visage’s soft spot for Ireland stretches back to childhood. Her earliest visit to these shores was as a 13-year-old on a school trip to Knappogue Castle in Co Clare.

“My first time I ever went to Ireland was with my marching band,” recalls 53-year-old Visage. “I played saxophone and we were very, very good. We got to some kind of world championship in Ireland and I got the full Irish experience as a tourist. It was a moment of ‘you’re on your own, you’re in Europe’, and, oh my god, it was so much fun.”

Visage would later lend her musical talents to girl group Seduction and become a fixture of the New York clubbing scene in the 1980s, prior to her 17-year career as a morning radio presenter, a role which also saw her providing entertainment-news reports on Dusty Rhodes’ 2FM show.

Visage joined the judging panel for RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011, shortly before the show became a global phenomenon, winning Visage three Emmys as a series producer. She has since turned her hand to podcasting, West End musicals and more reality TV, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing and both seasons of Ireland’s Got Talent.

Visage has some Irish heritage — “I know my grandmother’s roots were from Ireland, I just don’t know the history. Maybe one of these days, I’ll do one of those Who Do You Think You Are shows and find out” — but more than anything, she enjoys spending time here.

“I love Ireland. I love the Irish people. They take no shit; they tell it like it is, and they are so funny. They have such big hearts, they’re so open and welcoming, and it’s just a lovely community of people. I get more invitations to people’s houses for food in Ireland than anywhere else. Irish mammies are incredible, they’re always saying, ‘Come in, let me cook for you!’ It’s just wonderful.”

Michelle Visage. Photographer: Guy Levy/BBC Pictures

Michelle Visage. Photographer: Guy Levy/BBC Pictures

It was Louis Walsh, her fellow judge on Ireland’s Got Talent, who brought Visage back to Irish screens last winter for the televised final of Junk Kouture, the competition in which post-primary students create show-stopping outfits from 100pc recycled materials.

While last year’s instalment was a Zoom affair, the 2021 final — which will air on RTÉ2 on December 9 — was filmed in Ballybeg House, Co Wicklow, and features new judge Roz Purcell. The outfits from this year’s finalists are made from items as diverse as old curtains, Brennans Bread packets and even washed and dyed face masks.

“I actually got the call from Louis, and he said, ‘I really think you’d be great at this’. He loves the way that I judge, and he loves working with me and I love working with him, so he thought this would be fun to do together,” she explains. “And then the minute he told me what it was, I was on board — the idea of encouraging young designers to use recyclable, sustainable materials is definitely in my wheelhouse.”

As well as being renowned for her incisive judging and wisecracking commentary, Visage is famous for her head-turning fashion, combining red carpet drama with flashy showgirl glamour. “I’ve been a fashion addict since I was very, very young — I couldn’t afford it, but I would figure out how to make my things look like what I’d seen on the runways of the great designers. I would do my New Jersey regional take on it!”

Junk Kouture’s message of promoting sustainability is one that Visage feels strongly about, with two daughters who are passionate about the environment. Her eldest, Lillie, is studying sustainable agriculture, and encouraged Visage to make more eco-conscious choices, including shopping at small businesses and re-wearing her on-screen outfits. “I think it’s really important, especially as parents and as adults — I’m only speaking for me and my peers, not the world — a lot of us don’t think about the future of the planet. We think about setting funds up for our children, but we don’t think about our impact on the planet.

“I’ve started talking about re-wearing my clothes, and I think in Hollywood, it’s a very big deal: if you wear it once, you can’t be seen in it again. I don’t know where that came from, and I think it’s a horrible message. So I want to start re-wearing things that I’ve worn on Drag Race in other countries. I’ve seen people say, ‘You’ve worn that before’. And it’s like, ‘Yeah! Kate Middleton wears things over and over again! Jane Fonda announced two years ago that she’s not buying any more clothes!’ I think it’s so silly that we are shamed for re-wearing clothing.”

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Nightingale' made by Lera O'Connor, Lily Scanlan and Eva Humphreys from Loreto College, St. Stephen's Green, Co. Dublin. The design is made from old and washed facemasks, old pistachio shells, feathers, old mesh, recycled cardboard and wire.

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Nightingale' made by Lera O'Connor, Lily Scanlan and Eva Humphreys from Loreto College, St. Stephen's Green, Co. Dublin. The design is made from old and washed facemasks, old pistachio shells, feathers, old mesh, recycled cardboard and wire.

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Let Them Eat Bread' made by Eve Nelson from Mount Sackville Secondary School, Co. Dublin. The design is made from bread tags, cardboard, recycled metal, bread packaging. Photo: Ger Duffy

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Let Them Eat Bread' made by Eve Nelson from Mount Sackville Secondary School, Co. Dublin. The design is made from bread tags, cardboard, recycled metal, bread packaging. Photo: Ger Duffy

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Danu' by Mollie Devlin, Grace Cooney and Lauren McGowan from Bailieborough Community School, Co. Cavan. The design is made from pine cones, conkers, foliage and curtains. Photo: Ger Duffy

Junk Kouture 2021 finalist 'Danu' by Mollie Devlin, Grace Cooney and Lauren McGowan from Bailieborough Community School, Co. Cavan. The design is made from pine cones, conkers, foliage and curtains. Photo: Ger Duffy

On top of the original Drag Race in America, Visage is a regular judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, where she is joined on the panel by Graham Norton. “I’m always drawn to the Irish people. Graham is a perfect example of that Irish sensibility and sense of humour. He’s so funny, so sarcastic, he’s in on every joke — that is what I love about Irish people, right there in a nutshell.”

With the exception of Belfast-born Blu Hydrangea, there haven’t been many Irish queens on Drag Race UK, which just concluded its third season. “Encourage them to audition,” Visage urges. “It’s about the audition process, and I think some of them get scared. But if you don’t get on the first time, each time you audition, you’ll get stronger and stronger. You hear some queens say, ‘Well, it took me nine tries to get here’, but when they’re ready, they’re ready.”

The series has expanded internationally, with adaptations in 10 countries including Thailand, Australia and Italy. “Drag is regional,” Visage observes. “You can’t compare drag in Brazil to drag in Ireland — and that’s not a bad thing! That’s actually, for me, the good thing, because you celebrate how drag is done in different countries. That’s part of the fun when I go to these countries and say, ‘OK, drag queens in the UK don’t pad [their figures] as much as drag queens in the United States’. You’ve got to readjust your thinking and say, ‘Oh, OK, this is the way they do it here’, and we love the way they do it.”

As we speak, Visage is gearing up for Christmas, which she spends at home in Los Angeles with her daughters and her husband, David Case. She’s even got her Christmas tree up since last year, redecorated to keep the festive spirit going amid the Covid-19 gloom.

“My youngest daughter, Lola, she loves Christmas, so with everything that was going on in the last year, we’ve kept our Christmas tree up, with just the white lights. Every day at six o’clock, that Christmas tree would light up and immediately it was like, ‘Ahh!’, like instant joy.”

Michelle Visage with her Emmy awards for Drag Race

Michelle Visage with her Emmy awards for Drag Race

She typically decorates in signature Visage style (think bright colours and lots of leopard print) but this year, she’s taking a different approach. “My ornaments are going to change this year, once I find the right ones — I want to buy really nice white and gold matching ornaments — and then, of course, it’s going to be sprinkled with the macaroni glued ornaments from my kids that we still put on our tree every year.”

While she’s working in the US until spring, Visage is hoping to get back to Ireland next year and tick off a few more items on her Irish bucket list. “I would love to go to the West, and Louis wants me to head over there — you know, he’s a Mayo boy and he wants me to go. It really is such a beautiful, beautiful country, with beautiful, beautiful people.”

The Junk Kouture Grand Final, powered by RTÉ, airs on 9 December at 7pm on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player