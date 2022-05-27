Country star Cliona Hagan shares stunning photos of wedding to Simon Sheerin

Cliona and Simon outside the church in Athlone (Pic: Instagram)

Wedded bliss: Cliona and Simon looked amazing as they posed for cameras (Pic: Instagram)

Country music star Cliona Hagan has shared more stunning photos from her glamorous wedding on Wednesday to musician Simon Sheerin.

The loved-up pair tied the knot in Athlone, Co Westmeath, near the groom’s home before hosting a reception for their friends and family in the incredible Kilronan Castle in Roscommon.

Bride Cliona stunned in a gown by Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara while Simon dazzled in a patterned suit and matching tie.

Read More

The singer shared photos today on her Instagram that showed the full extent of her train as the happy couple posed for cameras.

Her dress also featured a sweetheart corset with straps and a show-stopping veil which was embroidered with the initials ‘C’ and ‘S’.

Expand Close Cliona's incredible embroidered train on show (Pic: Instagram) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cliona's incredible embroidered train on show (Pic: Instagram)

Some pictures from the big day were shared by guests over the last couple of days, including a number of well-known Irish singers Una Healy, Louise Morrissey and Johnny Brady.

The pair announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2020 as Cliona shared a snap of her stunning ring, captioning it: “Forever & Always..."

Video of the Day

Simon surprised the Tyrone native with the proposal during a trip to Lough Ree in Co Westmeath.

Cliona had previously told RSVP Magazine: "Everybody says that the day goes really fast, so we’re going to make it an awesome day to remember."

Simon added: "People ask us that quite a bit, and I have to say I’m looking forward to the whole thing.

Expand Close Cliona and Simon outside the church in Athlone (Pic: Instagram) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cliona and Simon outside the church in Athlone (Pic: Instagram)

"I won’t be nervous on the day. I think proposing is a lot more nerve wracking than getting married."

Cliona revealed that it was tricky to whittle down the guest list ahead of their special day as they wanted to invite so many people.

She told RSVP Magazine: "Yeah, we hope people don’t fall out with us [laughs]. It is so hard because we have gotten to know so many wonderful people on the music scene.

"But there has to come a point where you realise things have gotten out of hand. At one point we had 450 people, we would have needed two venues to house everyone!"