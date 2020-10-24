COS's Resell brainwave brings fashion a full circle

Hands up who loves COS? You can put your hand down now and just know you are part of a very big fan club in Ireland. Remember that fabulous leather bag you missed out on two years ago, or the tomato-red dress that got away and was never ever revived? Well, you could have an opportunity to cross paths with them again.

COS has introduced Resell, a standalone digital space that provides a platform to buy and sell pre-owned styles from the brand.

This clever sustainability initiative reinforces COS's ambition to becoming fully circular and renewable - the innovative plan aims to achieve longevity in fashion by reimagining the lifecycle of our pre-loved pieces.

Part of the H&M group, over the last 13 years COS has set out to design pieces to last beyond the season, and in Resell it has become the first brand to manage the future of its pieces from the past.

I love the concept and welcome an online opportunity to reinvent my wardrobe in a more sustainable way.

However, one thing is for certain: I will be buying more than selling, because if lockdown has taught me anything, it's that I know where my hero pieces are.

The full Resell offer will not be available here until early in the New Year. Irish customers can buy on the platform now but they cannot sell - that is currently limited to two markets for the moment, and those are the UK and Germany.

How it works is that sellers upload garments in good condition. They pay a commission of 10pc on every sale, and all imagery is assessed prior to going online so COS is very much involved.

If there is an issue with the piece, a buyer may lodge a complaint within four days from the date they receive it by completing the relevant cancellation/complaint form on the Resell website.

We really can learn a lot from the Swedes, who are challenging us to be more circular in our lifestyle habits.

Ikea is encouraging us, and customers in 26 other countries, to sell back our unwanted furniture from the Swedish superstore.

The new buy-back initiative launches on November 27 - in time for Black Friday - and encourages customers to think about what they don't need, rather than what they do need.

The furniture will be resold in stores, giving a second life to Ikea products and creating easy and affordable solutions to help people live more sustainably.

cosresell.com; ikea.ie

'Shy' DI?

The keenly awaited new season of The Crown throws an uncomfortable spotlight on Princess Diana. Twenty-three years after her death, there is still huge interest in the woman, and increased public fascination about what she wore, so brace yourself for an incoming homage to Diana's wardrobe.

After her first fashion blunder - remember the blue Harrods suit she wore in her official engagement photo that was more suited to her mother? - the 19-year-old quickly found her fashion feet and was a genius at sending messages with her clothes.

For a new generation of fans who are appreciating Diana's fashion influences now, her off-duty wardrobe - especially her sweaters - is a great source of interest. The media fashion commentary around her subtle messaging whenever she wore her 'black sheep' sweater (above) ate up column inches.

Now, 26 years after it was retired from production, an exact replica of the memorable sheep sweater is being made by the London brand Warm & Wonderful, who made Diana's original jumper. They were invited by New York brand Rowing Blazers to do an exclusive collaboration. Diana's other iconic sweater, with "I'm A Luxury...." on the front while the back finished off the sentiment with "Few Can Afford", was co-designed by Gyles Brandreth, the English broadcaster with the ever-so-plummy accent, and is also available at Rowing Blazers.

Reflecting on Diana's fashion messaging, her ace card was undoubtedly the sensational "revenge" dress by Christina Stambolian that she wore in June 1994 on the evening her divorce from Prince Charles became public. Diana had the black, off-the-shoulder dress for three years, yet had not worn it because she thought it was too daring - but the LBD will forever be regarded as one of her best fashion "statements" without saying a word.

rowingblazers.com

Elegant eleventy

If there are two words that the challenged fashion scene has embraced in our recalibrated world, they are "elevated casual". In Milan, Eleventy is a much-loved local brand that is all about smart luxury. The totally crush-worthy line is due to open soon in Kildare Village retail mall, and they will stock men's and women's (pictured above) clothing and some homewares too.

Kildare Village has introduced virtual shopping: you arrange a private virtual consultation directly with boutiques over the phone, by video call, email or WhatsApp, to check out latest offers and new arrivals - so you can shop the Village from the comfort of your own home.

kildarevillage.com

