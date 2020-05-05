| 4.1°C Dublin

Cool as Connell: The golden rules of men's jewellery

The star of Normal People has been Paul Mescal's neck chain, which has its own Instagram fan account. If bling for blokes is summer's hot trend, can you nail it, asks Tanya Sweeney

Chain gang: Harry Styles (alongside Alessandro Michele) wears a pearl earring at the Met in 2019. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Expand

'Is Connell's chain the steamiest thing about Normal People?" posited Tatler magazine.

In a TV series stuffed to the ceiling with steamy moments, it was a big question. And now, the small silver chain worn by Connell (Paul Mescal) in the adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel now has its own Instagram fan account, with almost 27k followers (@connellschain). Billie Bhata, who created the account, has described Connell's chain as "the sexiest inanimate object to hit the screen since Elio's peach in Call Me By Your Name". Which, when you think about it, is saying something.

It's been a while since a small silver chain worn by a guy has been called an 'erotically charged prop' on TV. Vice Magazine, arbiters of all things cool, have even waded into the debate: "Though there is still a stigma about men wearing jewellery in 2020," they say, "men have been wearing necklaces since Ancient Greece, when they were used to denote wealth and status."