Dubliner Fionnghuala O’Reilly (25) was crowned Miss Universe Ireland at tonight’s star-studded event in Dublin city centre.

Dubliner Fionnghuala O’Reilly (25) was crowned Miss Universe Ireland at tonight’s star-studded event in Dublin city centre.

Out of this world - Nasa data analyst Fionnghuala O’Reilly crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2019

The Nasa data analyst, who works remotely from Dublin, wowed judges when she spoke about her ambition to use her platform as an engineer and a bi-racial woman to promote diversity and equality.

Dazzling in a diamanté encrusted gown, the Swords woman told Independent.ie Style how special the night was for her and how it was a “dream come true”.

“I feel absolutely amazing,” she said.

“This is like a dream come true for me.

“I remember the first time that I saw miss Universe and seeing previous winners.

“I’m very proud to be wearing this sash and crown, it’s very exciting,” she said.

She explained that she did a lot of fundraising and charity work to prepare for the night.

“This has been months and months in the making and I’ve been working on it for a very long time, so it’s absolutely fabulous to see how everything turned out.”

Miss Universe Mayo Shona Tuohy was crowned first runner up.

The glamorous event was hosted by social media star James Patrice and Director of Miss Ireland Brittany Mason.

“I would advise the new winner to enjoy every moment and be present, learn everything that you can and take every single opportunity,” she said.

Online Editors