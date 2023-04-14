Colin Farrell alongside Joe Biden and Lionel Messi on TIME’s list of 100 most influential people

The Dublin-born actor is among one-hundred entertainers, politicians and leaders who made the list – including Beyoncé and King Charles.

Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Colin Farrell has been named one of the most influential people of the year by TIME Magazine.

The Dublin-born actor is among one-hundred entertainers, politicians and leaders who made the list – including US President Joe Biden, Jennifer Coolidge and Lionel Messi.

Farrell’s close friend and co-star Nicole Kidman called him her “knight in shining armour” and “partner in crime” when she starred alongside him in The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The award-winning actress said she is “very protective” of the Castleknock native and praised his Irish kind of sensibility.”

"Colin has always been about doing the work and not about building up his stardom or legacy,” she said.

"As a result, he’s risen to the top—and this year, he received his first Oscar nomination for his incredible performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

“It’s lovely to see someone who’s been so resilient and committed and pure finally being lauded for what he does. He also seems to look younger every year.”

Fellow actors who made the annual list include Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

Sporting heroes such as Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi also earned a spot, as did Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Grammy-winner Beyoncé and King Charles.

Angela Bassett was praised by Tina Turner for her “gift” at becoming a character “with conviction, truth, dignity, and grace, even when it’s painful, and takes everything you have and more."

She added: "It’s not just acting, it’s being. Whether you’re Tina Turner or the Queen of Wakanda, we believe in you because you believe in yourself.”

You honour all the women you play, just as you honoured me. And you’re still perfect.

YouTuber Mr Beast is among the big names on the list, celebrated by fellow YouTuber and ex NASA engineer Rober for “constantly raising the bar for creators.”

Drew Barrymore, Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Colleen Hoover and Salman Rushdie were also among the names.

The American basketball star Britney Griner, who was detained in a Russian prison for almost 10 months before her release, was celebrated for her “strength” by Olympian Sue Bird.

Her “wrongful detainment brought attention to issues like the inequities in pay for women athletes, which sometimes compel us to put ourselves in dangerous situations to maximize our financial worth,” she said.

"It brought to light the dozens of Americans wrongfully detained around the world, and BG continues to use her platform as a sports superstar to advocate for their release.”

The TIME 100 is divided into Artists, Innovators, Titans, leaders, Icons and Pioneers.

It is chosen by measuring ‘influence,’ the magazine has previously said, using the examples of Donald Trump’s 5.9 million Google News Mentions in 2015, Usain Bolt’s world records and the impact of local activists.