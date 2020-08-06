Ciara Kelly says she has felt 'physically sick' over disgusting messages sent to her from online trolls

Broadcaster Ciara Kelly has told of how she feels "physically sick" while reading hateful messages directed to her from online trolls.

The presenter was speaking on her lunchtime radio show on Newstalk about the backlash Love Island host Laura Whitmore has received from social media users accusing her of "recruiting for the British Army".

Ciara said while she "doesn't have a profile anything like" Whitmore or late television presenter Caroline Flack, she has been the subject of "more than one Twitter pile on."

She said: "I've been accused of things that I'm not as if they are fact, and then people have told me to kill myself, told me that they wish I was dead, told me they don't know how I live with myself, how I sleep at night, that they hate me, they despise everything I stand for.

"People I don't know from Adam talk about me like they know me and it makes me feel sick. It makes me feel physically sick when I'm in that zone, but it is part and parcel of being a woman with a profile at the moment with the way the online world works and that's just the way it is," she added.

Whitmore, from Bray, began trending on Twitter yesterday after she tweeted about her upcoming podcast on the British Army website with the hashtags #armyconfidence, #The Locker, #armyjobs and #ad.

"Really pleased to share the first episode of the new @Britisharmy podcast series 'The Locker'," she tweeted.

"Hear me talk about all things confidence, body positivity, being female in a male dominated industry and overcoming insecurities with the inspiring Ella, a soldier in the British Army."

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Whitmore wearing a camouflage jumper and giving the thumbs up beside a microphone.

Some commentators expressed their confusion when shortly afterwards Laura shared a tribute to Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume, featuring a direct quote from the architect of the Good Friday Agreement citing the solution to The Troubles as being "on the basis of agreement and a partnership."

In response to the critics, the 35-year-old said: "I was asked to be a guest on a podcast talking about body issues and being a female in a male dominated industry, as I have done a lot in the past.

"The other guest was a young female soldier. If this looked like me trying to recruit people to the army, that is not the case at all."

She added: "I know to those who actually listen to the podcast, they'll understand, but in case there's any confusion, I wanted to clear it up."

