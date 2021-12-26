‘You deserve everything and more’- Maura Higgins gifts her mother a Mercedes-Benz for Christmas

Love Island star Maura Higgins gifted her mother a white Mercedes-Benz for Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Longford native shared a photo of the car sitting in her mother's driveway with a red bow on the bonnet.

She also posted an image of her mother Sharon Higgins appearing to cry when she saw the lavish gift as she covered her face with her hands.

Expand Close Maura Higgins gifted her mother a car for Christmas. Photo: Maura Higgins/ Instagram / Facebook

Maura captioned the heart warming photo, saying: “You deserve everything & more… Merry Christmas Mammy” followed by a red love heart.

She is back in Ireland for Christmas to celebrate with her family in Longford.

She currently lives in Essex, England, but has recently been spending more time in Manchester with her Love Island best friend Molly-Mae Hague who lives there with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Expand Close Maura Higgins gifted her mother a car for Christmas. Photo: Maura Higgins/ Instagram / Facebook

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently moved house as €800k worth of goods was stolen from their rented Manchester apartment.

The reality star said the burglary of the home she shared with Tommy was the “worst thing” that has ever happened to them.

In a video posted on YouTube, the former Love Island contestant said their flat in Manchester had been “ransacked” and “emptied” by thieves in the beginning of November.

“It was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, to us, I’d probably say,” she said.

“It was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we have been dealing with a lot. Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied. You name it.”

The pair were “left with not a lot of stuff at all”, she added.



