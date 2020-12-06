‘You can survive on four hours sleep and not die’ – Rosanna Davison shares five things she’s learned from having three kids under two

Rosanna Davison and Wesley Quirke and their new identical twins Hugo and Oscar

Rosanna Davison has shared five things she and her husband Wes have learned about having three babies under the age of two.

The couple welcomed their “miracle” twin boys into the world over two weeks ago, less than a year since their daughter Sophia was born by gestational surrogacy.

Rosanna suffered 14 pregnancy losses before having Sophia and attributes her twin pregnancy with Hugo and Oscar to slowing down due to the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the model said she wanted to share five things she and her husband have learned “just for fun”.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself cuddled up with one of her beautiful baby boys, she wrote: “Just for fun, here are five things we’ve learnt so far from going from having none to one to three babies in the space of less than a year …



“1. As parents, we’re a whole lot more relaxed this time around. When Sophia arrived, we barely knew how to change a nappy. Now, we pretty much do it in the dark multiple times a night.



“2. Routine is (key) if you ever want to have the time to actually finish a hot cup of coffee and get that precious caffeine into your bloodstream.



“3. We still discuss who had a nappy explosion and when, but we chat about other stuff too. Like which baby did a projectile wee on us and when.



“4. We reminisce much more about those heady days when we used to leave the house together on dinner dates and wonder when it might happen again. Could be 2 years, could be 10 years. Who knows



“5. As newborn Sophia also taught us, you can live on 4 hours sleep a night and somehow not die.”

To announce the birth of her identical twin boys, the 37-year-old shared a heartwarming snap of herself, husband Wes Quirke and their two new arrivals- Hugo and Oscar.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true. We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”

Hugo and Oscar were dubbed ‘miracle twins’ as Rosanna and her husband struggled to conceive.

The couple endured the loss of 14 early pregnancies on their long journey to become parents, due to the former Miss World having a suspected autoimmune system issue.

In an interview on the Late Late show last year, she said it was a “lonely, traumatic experience when you feel like you're trying everything and nothing is working.”

“I couldn't do what my body was biologically designed to do, which is reproduce. There were a couple of times, and I suppose we look back and laugh at them now, but a couple of times I tried to convince Wes to leave me and find another partner because he was dying for a baby,” she said.

Every time she was asked about when they were going to start a family, she felt like “dying inside” as behind-the-scenes, she was going through such an emotional ordeal.

Eventually, after going through a series of invasive tests with specialists both here and the UK in addition to a rake of reproductive-boosting treatments, she was diagnosed with a suspected auto-immune system condition.

Her doctor advised her that she could jeopardise her health by continuing to try and conceive and recommended gestational surrogacy as a better option. She welcomed in baby Sophia in a hospital in Ukraine on November 21, 2019 and said that watching her baby being born was “just the most surreal, terrifying, emotional, amazing experience.”

Then last July, she revealed that she and Wes had naturally conceived twin babies in a move that confounded her medics.

Online Editors