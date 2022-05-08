‘You are giving us the gift of life’ – Brian Dowling reveals ‘incredible’ sister Aoife is surrogate mother of his baby with husband Arthur Gourounlian

Brian Dowling has announced that his sister Aoife is the surrogate for the baby he is expecting with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The former star of the reality show Big Brother shared the news on Instagram today, paying tribute to his “beautiful sister who is literally giving us the gift of life.”

Mr Gourounlian, who has become a household name due to his appearance on RTE’s Dancing With the Stars as a judge, revealed several months ago that the couple wanted to have a baby but there had been “a lot of setbacks.”

But after announcing that their surrogate is pregnant last week – and posting a video on Instagram revealing their ecstatic reactions to the news, Mr Dowling revealed that the couple had been planning to have a child through surrogacy going back to 2019.

He wrote: “From our very first conversation about this back in 2019 to where we are now is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING @effidy_dowling_ you have gone above & beyond for us @gourounlian whether it is mentally or physically & you have stayed so POSITIVE & UPBEAT through it all.” “

"From Ultra Sounds & Ovulation tests to numerous conversations about your Cycle to those 4 positive pregnancy tests we took where the 3 of us hugged & cried with happiness & excitement. We have been through every step of this together reassuring each other along the way that everything will be fine once we stick together.”

He added: “Aoife you are an INSPIRATION to all of us. You are literally giving us THE GIFT OF LIFE. So to you Aoife & our wonderful Egg Donor none of this would be possible without you both. From the bottom of our hearts thank you ❤️ I’m so happy to confirm that both Aoife & baby are doing BRILLIANTLY.”

The post follows the initial announcement last week in which they wrote:

“It completely fills our heart to be able to reveal we are pregnant and due to our beautiful bundle of joy later this year.

"We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realise & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening.”

