X Factor star Janet Devlin shares snaps from hospital after smashing jaw and wrist

The 28-year-old Derry singer posted the news on Twitter on Saturday, saying she is now ‘fine’

X Factor star Janet Devlin has shared snaps of herself in hospital where she was treated after she smashed her jaw and wrist when she collapsed in a hotel corridor.

Thinking she was okay, she went to work the next day. But she later ended up in hospital.

The 28-year-old Derry singer posted the news on Twitter on Saturday, and said she is now “fine”.

Posting pictures from her hospital bed, she praised the health service teams who looked after her.

She also took the opportunity to thank the NHS in a post on her Facebook account.

"Just wanting to take a second to say a thank you to the lovely Drs, Nurses and NHS staff that looked after me today! Especially Tyrone – if you ever see this – you’re a legend!,” she declared.

“I’ve been safely discharged now! To anyone who doesn’t know what happened – I collapsed on Wednesday night, on my own, in a hotel corridor.

“I don’t know how long I was unconscious for, but I just went to work the next day as normal.

Janet on the X Factor

“But I woke up with a swollen jaw and a really painful wrist. I thought I had an abscess in my gum and slept funny on my wrist. I was wrong. I actually smashed my jaw on the floor and my wrist too.”

She reassured fans she was okay adding: “Luckily I’m fine. My bloods are normal. Nothing is broken. I’ll be getting a referral to look into the heart again. Oh and resting up!

“Thank you for all your lovely messages and thank you so much again to the NHS."

Concerned fans sent well-wishes and shared their concerns with one writing "My thoughts and prayers for a safe recovery. You are an amazing young lady. I know you’ll put through xxx.”

"Feel better!" added another.

Janet, from Gortin, was just 16 when she auditioned for the eighth series of X Factor 12 years ago.

Janet who competed on the ITV talent show back in 2011 and finished in fifth place, was famed for performing in her bare feet.

The Northern Irish star still releases music and tours the world.

She wowed the judges with her rendition of Elton John's Your Song at the audition stage.

Janet became the public's most voted-for act for four weeks in a row, reaching the quarter final stage before being sent home.

In recent months Janet has been on tour in Australia with Hollywood star Russell Crowe supporting his band The Gentleman Barbers. She’s already shared snaps of her cosying up to Russell, Liam Hemsworth and Rita Ora.

Janet also realised a childhood dream Down Under by meeting the family of beloved late wildlife expert Steve Irwin — and hugging a koala bear.

World-renowned wildlife expert Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

The ray’s barb pierced him through the heart and the footage of the incident is thought to be the only known recording of a stingray causing a human fatality.

His family, including widow Terri, son Robert and daughter Bindi, continue his work at their family-owned Australia Zoo in Queensland.