X Factor star Alexandra Burke says she’s ‘so blessed’ to be having baby with Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke is expecting her first child with Darren Randolph.

Alexandra Burke has said that she’s “truly grateful” to be pregnant as she showed off her baby bump in a stunning social media post.

The former X Factor winner (33) is currently expecting her first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the singer shared a snap of herself cradling her baby bump as she modelled a Skims co-ord underwear set on the edge of the bath.

Read More

Alexandra completed the look with a high braided ponytail and a face full of glam makeup.

Captioning the post, the West End star wrote: “Done a little photo-shoot the other day and needed a little sit down in between shots.

“I don’t think I can get over how big this bump is getting. I wake up every day feeling truly grateful and so blessed. Just want to meet our little [grape emoji] now.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to tell Alexandra that she was “glowing.”

Author and TV presenter Anna Williamson said that she looked “utterly beautiful” while actor Claire Sweeney added: “So happy for you hun.”

Video of the Day

One person wrote: “Ughhh!! I love us women. You look amazing - GO MAMA!!”

And another said: “Fabulous, and you look great too. Hope all goes well for you to the end.”

Alexandra revealed that she and goalkeeper Darren were having a baby last month with an Instagram video showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the video “Due June 2022.”

The video shows the couple on a country walk with their two dogs.

As they stand near a lake, the proud father-to-be gets to his knees to kiss her belly.

Expand Close Alexandra Burke is expecting her first child with Darren Randolph. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alexandra Burke is expecting her first child with Darren Randolph.

The clip then shows the pair both rubbing Alexandra’s bump as she beams for the camera.

While 34-year-old Bray native Darren is a goalie for West Ham and Ireland, Alexandra is a former winner of The X Factor.

The Londoner won the show in 2008 after duetting with Beyonce during the finale.

She went on to star in West End Musicals such as The Bodyguard, Chicago, and Sister Act: The Musical.