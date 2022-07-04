Who’s your daddy? – How Love Island’s Jack Keating is taking his first steps into the limelight

IT DIDN’T take long for the penny to drop with Gemma Owen and Jack Keating before realising they were both the offspring of famous fathers.

Chatting by the pool, social media manager Jack (23) was opening up to Gemma about his family and how his mum Yvonne and his sister were big fans of showjumping.

When asked what his dad did, Jack took the opposite approach to Gemma, who kept the fact that she had a famous dad under wraps for a while.

He was more than happy to reveal his father is a well-known singer who used to be in Boyzone.

Read More

It's not a band she may have been that familiar with, given that they started off in 1993, 10 years before Gemma (19) was born.

But the showbiz parentage certainly gives them a common bond and he went on to explain how he now lives in London with his dad and his family.

“It’s cool, it’s sick… it’s been a fun time for me. I got to do some great things, see some great people. I’m blessed for sure,” he said.

While there had been rumours that his Dancing with the Stars sister Missy Keating could have been considered as an Islander, his entrance into Casa Amor caused quite a stir on social media.

Video of the Day

Many fretted over his fair Irish skin and how it would fare in the sizzling Spanish sun but so far, concerns about sun burn aside, he is coming across as laid-back and affable.

Expand Close Gemma Owen's dad, Michael Owen, was a world-famous footballer in his day, lining out for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and the England national team. Photo: ITV / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gemma Owen's dad, Michael Owen, was a world-famous footballer in his day, lining out for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and the England national team. Photo: ITV

So who is Jack Keating and what is he hoping to achieve from venturing into the reality show spotlight?

Born on March 15, 1999 as the first child of Yvonne and Ronan, his father would have been just 22 when he was born and was already a huge star as the frontman of the hit band.

By that stage, the boyband had sold more than 20 million records and had four No 1 hits in the UK before parting ways the same year Jack was born.

Jack grew up in the leafy northside suburb of Malahide, Co Dublin, alongside his model sister Missy (21) and Ali (16), who was a child actor.

A distinctly showbiz family, his mum Yvonne was once one of the country’s top models while his dad continued pursuing a busy solo singing career.

The couple split in 2011 and his father remarried Storm Uechtritz – who now goes by Storm Keating – with whom he has two children named Cooper (5) and Coco (2).

A former student at the prestigious Belvedere College, Jack excelled at rugby and also dipped his toes into the acting world, appearing on a short called Work in Progress in 2009 and Freshers in 2010.

Jack grew up surrounded by big-name celebrities and watched his dad performing in venues all over the world so, just like Gemma, he is not intimidated by fame.

Unlike his two sisters, he stayed clear of the limelight and led a relatively private existence, until now.

He has a modest 14,000 followers on Instagram but Irish contestants tend to do very well afterwards, if they can last any length of time on the programme.

Jack said he’s been single for over four years, adding that he went on the show as he’s “really missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene”.

“I think I’m a pretty positive, fun guy so I think some good chat and a bit of Irish charm as well,” he said.

As for his famous father, he said that he will be watching the show every night. “He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates,” he said.

His mum Yvonne has said they are all “so proud of him and he’s very brave”.

“He’s a gorgeous person and I am so proud of him. I will be glued to the show,” she said.