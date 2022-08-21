| 9.9°C Dublin

When I’m 64: As icon, queer ally and queen of pop Madonna releases a number ones album, a look back at her career

The star has marked her 40th year as the original queen of pop with a new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. Can anyone justify her love?

Madonna performs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards- Show in Las Vegas Expand
Pastiche. Picture by Frank McGrath Expand

Pastiche. Picture by Frank McGrath

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Madonna was five when her 30-year-old mother, Madonna Fortin, died of breast cancer in 1963. “I didn’t have a mother, a female role model,” she would later say. “I was left on my own a lot. That probably gave me courage to do things.”

When you go through something traumatic in your childhood you choose one of two things — you either overcompensate and pull yourself up and make yourself stand tall and become a real attention getter, or you become terribly introverted.”

