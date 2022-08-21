When I’m 64: As icon, queer ally and queen of pop Madonna releases a number ones album, a look back at her career

Madonna was five when her 30-year-old mother, Madonna Fortin, died of breast cancer in 1963. “I didn’t have a mother, a female role model,” she would later say. “I was left on my own a lot. That probably gave me courage to do things.”

“When you go through something traumatic in your childhood you choose one of two things — you either overcompensate and pull yourself up and make yourself stand tall and become a real attention getter, or you become terribly introverted.”

She chose, of course, the former.

Two days ago, Madonna released Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It features the singer’s favourite remixes from her huge back catalogue. The collection came out three days after her 64th birthday. Hard to believe that the agent provocateur who made her career (and scandalised the world) with her performance of Like A Virgin in a wedding dress at the first ever MTV VMAs in 1984 will be soon be able to use a bus pass.

Expand Close American singer Madonna in New York, 1984. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp American singer Madonna in New York, 1984. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958, she was brought up in the Detroit suburbs. Raised in the Catholic faith, she dreamed of being a nun. “My mother was a religious zealot,” she recalled. “There were always priests and nuns in my house growing up. I would say, ‘I’m gonna be a nun’ like you would say, ‘I’m going to be famous’.”

Two years after the death of her mother, Madonna’s father Silvio Ciccone married the family’s housekeeper, Joan Gustafson, and had two children. Madonna, now the middle child in a family of eight, including two half-siblings, rebelled against her father’s new wife. Hitting out against the traditional life mapped out for her, she started skipping school. She dropped out at 17 and moved to New York with $35 in her pocket, to pursue her dreams in ballet and then modern dance. She nude-modelled as well as waitressing at Dunkin’ Donuts and at The Russian Tea Room to pay her rent.

Expand Close The Album Cover for Like A Virgin, released in 1984 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Album Cover for Like A Virgin, released in 1984

In 1980, she sang with ska pop-punk band Breakfast Club before forming her own bands. Eventually she went solo and was signed by Sire Records.

Her first single, Everybody, was a hit in 1982. A year later she brought out her debut, self-titled album, which included the hit singles Borderline and Holiday. In 1984, when she appeared on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, she told the host she was going “to rule the world”. Later that year, her second album, Like a Virgin, came out and that ambition became a reality.

Video of the Day

Around this time, she effectively played herself in the movie Desperately Seeking Susan opposite Rosanna Arquette. In August 1985, she married the actor Sean Penn, having only met him in January of that year. Dedicated to her husband, her next album, True Blue, was Madonna at her best, and had Pope John Paul II encouraging people to boycott her performances in Italy.

In January 1989, she filed for divorce from Penn. “It’s a big loss,” she said. “But let’s face it — Sean and I had problems. We had this high-visibility life, and that had a lot to do with the demise of the marriage.”

Madonna was in trouble with the Catholic Church again in 1989 with the video for Like A Prayer showing her kissing a Black saint/Jesus and dancing in front of burning crucifixes. Vatican outrage at the video — and Pepsi cancelling her contract — didn’t stop the song from being a number one across the world.

Commenting on the Like A Prayer video, Camille Paglia, the US feminist, said: “Madonna has made a major contribution to the history of women. She has re-joined and healed the split halves of woman: Mary, the Blessed Virgin and holy mother, and Mary Magdalene, the harlot.”

Madonna might have been all those things, but she was also in touch with what was happening in the world. When her album Like A Prayer came out worldwide in March 1989, a leaflet called ‘The Facts about AIDS’ was in its sleeve. She was outspoken about LGBTQ+ rights long before it became fashionable.

Expand Close Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, worn during her Blond Ambition Tour in 1990, became an iconic look / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, worn during her Blond Ambition Tour in 1990, became an iconic look

In February 1990, her friend, the artist Keith Haring died of AIDS-related complications. She dedicated the final night of the American part of the Blond Ambition World Tour to his memory, and donated $300,000 from the show to The Foundation for AIDS Research.

In the summer of 1990, she co-starred opposite Warren Beatty in the movie Dick Tracy. She and Beatty had an on-set affair that caused headlines all over the world, as did her weight because she worked out daily at 4.30am. “Warren used to say I exercised to avoid depression,” she said of her ex. “And he thought I should just go ahead and stop exercising and allow myself to be depressed. And I’d say, ‘Warren, I’ll just be depressed about not exercising!’”

In November of the same year the video for her single Justify My Love was banned by MTV for its sexual explicitness. But this sexual bravado paled in comparison with her 1992 tome, Sex. As well as odes to her vagina (“My p***y has nine lives”), there were mini essays on every kind of sex. Vanity Fair magazine called it “perhaps the dirtiest coffee-table book ever published”.

She played with traditional images of feminine sexuality in a subversive way, like a post-modern Marilyn Monroe or Marlene Dietrich. Yet she was something of an unpleasant (if tongue-in-cheek) body fascist. In Sex, she said it would be her nightmare if she discovered that her boyfriend had had sex with the singer Cyndi Lauper who she considered overweight; that she didn’t watch pornographic films because the actors were ugly; that “fat is a big problem for me”; and that fat people are “overindulgent pigs”.

In 1994, Madonna brought out Bedtime Stories. She gave birth to her daughter Lourdes in 1996. 1998’s Ray Of Light (where she became the techno high priestess) and Music in 2000 were her best albums in years. In 2000, she married English film director Guy Ritchie and moved to London. They divorced in 2008.

Performing Live To Tell on her 2006 Confessions World Tour, she attached herself to a mirrored crucifix. She was also wearing a crown of thorns. The reaction from the Catholic Church and other religious organisations across the world was so strong that she was forced to issue an explanation.

“My ‘confession’ follows and takes place on a crucifix that I ultimately come down from,” she said. “This is not a mocking of the Church.”

Despite the confidence, the biggest show-off in popular culture was not beyond self-doubt. “I have moments where I feel incredibly invincible,” she told Dazed And Confused magazine in 2008. “And then I have panic attacks where I feel like everyone is breathing my air and I cannot live up to everybody’s expectations and I might just die on stage.”

Expand Close Singers Britney Spears, left, and Madonna kiss during the opening performance of the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Singers Britney Spears, left, and Madonna kiss during the opening performance of the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003

In July 2013 after the death of her friend David Collins, the Irish architect who designed her homes in New York and London, she described him movingly: “In my darkest hours — and there were plenty of those — he always managed to say something that made me laugh and stop feeling sorry for myself. He never allowed me to indulge.”

In her seventh decade, Madonna refuses to grow old gracefully or conventionally. “I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around,” she said in 2016 receiving her Billboard Woman of the Year Award in New York. “Do not age. Because to age is a sin.”

She called out the sexism and ageism that is weaponised against women. “It’s an outdated, patriarchal idea that a woman has to stop being fun, curious, adventurous, beautiful, or sexy past the age of 40. It’s ridiculous.”

In 2019, she started dating her 27-year-old former backing dancer, Ahlamalik Williams who she broke up with earlier this year. Last year, she declared herself a devotee of the #FreeTheNipple movement after intimate pictures were deleted from her Instagram account by owners Meta. “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple... Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic? And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

Expand Close Madonna with then husband Guyand Ritchie at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Madonna with then husband Guyand Ritchie at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008

Mother to six children, four of whom are adopted; feministic icon; a superwoman who inspired and paved the way for everyone from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Britney Spears, to Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, she is still unapologetically herself at 64 years of age.

In her own way, Madonna continues to confound society’s expectations of her, and women, and to battle misogyny. It is a lesson hard-won from her childhood. “I think the biggest reason I was able to express myself and not be intimidated was by not having a mother,” she once said. “For example, mothers teach you manners. And I absolutely did not learn any of those rules and regulations.”

‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ is out now

Madonna and me

Expand Close Rory O'Neill aka Panti Bliss pictured at the Panti Bar on Capel Street. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory O'Neill aka Panti Bliss pictured at the Panti Bar on Capel Street. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Rory O’Neill, performer and creator of Panti Bliss

“I liked her immediately because she was mouthy and unapologetic and rebellious against all things that needed to be rebelled against. And she was queer-friendly and creative and clearly in charge. She had no respect for authority; and I wanted all those things. Holiday was the first song that drew me into her world. It was a fun, summery, disco-tinged floor-filler at a time when pop music was very earnest. I still think it’s a perfect three-minute bop. She came up through gay clubs. She surrounded herself with queer people. And at a time when it was not cool to do so, she was a steadfast and vocal supporter of queer people. From the very beginning, when it was not popular or easy, she consistently used her platform to advocate and raise money for the community’s fight against HIV/Aids.”

Katherine Lynch, comedian, singer and actress

“Madonna was such an icon of mine. I loved how liberated she made me feel, although she totally scared the hell out of parents. Young girls singing like a virgin touched by the very first time around the kitchen in Leitrim, while my Kerry dad tried to calmly read the Irish Independent wasn’t the best equation. It was the only time I felt the sting of ‘a clip on the but of the lug’. I have continued to love Madonna right up to now. Lady Gaga, who I also love, is maybe a better singer but she’s the karaoke version of Madonna politically.

I always think of Madonna’s quote: ‘If your joy is derived from what society thinks of you, you’re always going to be disappointed.’ That was a brave way to live and almost an impossibility now with our crazy cancel culture. Happy birthday Madonna, you fabulous biatch!”

Expand Close Musician and Actress Camille O'Sullivan at the Intercontinental Dublin Hotel. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Musician and Actress Camille O'Sullivan at the Intercontinental Dublin Hotel. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Camille O’Sullivan, singer, performer and actress

“I distinctly remember seeing her in the white wedding, dress on BBC’s Top Of The Pops singing Like A Virgin. She was dancing with attitude and in New York street fashion, but she made that look mainstream. Everyone I knew started wearing belly tops and fluorescent ankle socks! It was exciting and, at the time, shocking. I remained being fascinated watching brilliant cutting edge videos of her constant re-inventions. Vogue and Like A Prayer blew people away, representing LGBTQ+ and then shocking the Church with a Black Jesus she made out with. She was creatively a few steps ahead of everybody, creating a zeitgeist. She was powerful and represented women. It had certain aspects of feminism, though you could argue there are many moments which might have been seen as counter-feminist. I don’t agree with all the facets she pushed — the Sex book, simulating sex on stage, recent pics of bottom and legs under the bed… just doesn’t feel the right thing to be doing for such a great artist as her, and doesn’t help women in the business, being seen as a sex object rather than powerfully in control. But overall I’ve been fascinated and really inspired by her since that first viewing. She is maybe not the greatest singer but she is the biggest female icon of the 1980s and possibly the 1990s.”

Domhnall O’Donoghue, author and actor

“I remember being 12 and a girl in Navan Tennis Club asked me what music I liked. I immediately replied, ‘Madonna — I love her.’ She looked at me askance before joking that not many boys would admit to liking Madonna. ‘I mustn’t be like other boys,’ I tartly replied before sashaying on to the court. Years earlier, using my Communion money, I bought my first records — The Simpsons, Do the Bartman and Madonna’s Justify My Love. The video for the latter was so raunchy, it was banned on MTV. In our back garden, my late sister Deirdre, would blare Madonna’s music and choreograph dance routines for me. I may not have claimed a full set of teeth at that time, but I knew every lyric and every note of every Madonna song. My bedroom was a shrine to her — using pictures from Smash Hits magazine, I wallpapered every inch with her image. On a family holiday to France, I even convinced a shop owner to gift me the promotional cardboard cut-out of Madonna from his shop. As we trekked home to Ireland, my brother, Déaglán, was forced to squeeze into the back seat with the Queen of Pop and me! Few people have supported the gay community more than Madonna. In the 1980s, when the AIDS pandemic was destroying our community, she used her influence and platform to bring awareness about the devastating pandemic. She continues to be an ally to this day. No matter where she is, Madonna always champions love. And along the way, she has found the time to make some fantastic records.”

Expand Close Pastiche. Picture by Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pastiche. Picture by Frank McGrath

Pastiche, singer

“Madonna was such an enigma to me growing up. When I was a kid she was already entering her third decade on the scene and still re-inventing the wheel. I was aware of her early music growing up, but it wasn’t till 2005’s Confessions On A Dancefloor that I became hooked. Hung Up encapsulated my obsession with MTV culture early on. The catchy disco hook, sublime sampling and stunning visuals sank its teeth into me at the tender age of eight, making me a pop princess through and through. So much so that I wrote my college thesis on Madonna — ‘A Study of Gender and Postmodernism in Madonna’s music from 1984-1994’— where I deep-dived into what made her that star.”

Niamh Farrell, singer in Ham sandwich

“As women we are told by the media that ageing is bad and being young is worth more. Madonna turns that on its head with no apologies. She is not ashamed of her age. We need more women with her attitude in the music industry.”

Brian Kennedy, singer

“What I loved about Madonna in the 1980s was the way she unapologetically embraced the gay culture around her. For a major star in the 1980s to openly support people living with HIV and Aids was incredibly brave. So, I certainly admire her to this day for that.”