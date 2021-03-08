As the dust settles on Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, attention will turn to what the revelations mean for the couple, and the senior royals they have chosen to leave behind, as well as what the future holds for the Sussexes.

Strained relationships

The Sussexes’ decision to stand down as senior members of the royal family was always going to cause a great deal of upset.

But the extent of that rift was underlined when Harry disclosed his father, Britain’s Prince of Wales, stopped taking his phone calls during the build-up to the announcement that he and Meghan were leaving the royal family.

Likewise, Harry and older brother William were said to have fallen out some time ago.

While Harry clearly signalled stresses on his relationships with his father and brother, he expressed a desire for them to “heal”.

Meghan’s revelation that the Duchess of Cambridge previously made her cry is unlikely to be well received at the palace, given the long-standing tradition that disputes are not aired publicly. Some relationships might be easier to repair than others.

Bullying probe

Harry and Meghan’s interview came at a time when the royal family have barely been out of the headlines.

First, concerns linger about the health of the Duke of Edinburgh, who remains in hospital having undergone heart surgery last week.

Second, the furore over allegations of bullying made against the duchess by former royal staff.

Rumours are swirling about who will be called to give evidence in the Buckingham Palace probe.

Past and present employees are to be invited to speak in confidence about their experiences of working for the duchess, after it was alleged she drove out two personal assistants and that staff were “humiliated” on several occasions.

To fully examine the allegations Meghan would be needed to be part of the proceedings but it is not clear at this early stage what role if any she will play in the process.

A spokesperson for the Duchess said last week she is “saddened” by the report she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace.

The spokesperson said: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

Three to become four

Meghan beamed as she spoke about her unborn child, a girl, the Sussexes confirmed.

The baby, a sister to Archie, is due in the summer – although no further details were provided about timings.

Harry said his first thought was “amazing” when he discovered they were having a girl, adding: “Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.”

Asked if they were “done” with two children, Harry said “done” and Meghan said: “Two is it.”

No hints were given about what the couple will name their child, and, given they have sought to leave royal protocol behind them, it may be some time after the birth before the duo allow the world to see a picture of the latest member of their brood.

Business ventures

Harry said his family “literally cut me off financially” in the first quarter of 2020 and he went for the Netflix and Spotify deals to pay for his security.

Since leaving the UK last year, the pair have signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix to give them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

They have also bought a multi-million pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, and also launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.

Further revelations

Winfrey said sections of the interview which were unable to be broadcast during the two-hour time slot would be held over until a second show, to be transmitted in the early hours of Tuesday, UK time.

Royal watchers will be waiting with baited breath, given the dramatic nature of the first instalment.

Online Editors