'We're simply in love' - Aoibhin Garrihy welcomes second baby girl
Dublin actress Aoibhin Garrihy has welcomed her second child with husband John Burke after a “crazy 24 hours”.
The Castleknock native is now the mum to two girls after she gave birth to her second daughter earlier today.
Aoibhin (32) said they were already in love with their “perfect” baby girl, who was born after over 10 hours in labour and who arrived a little earlier than expected.
Aoibhin and John are already parents to little girl Hanorah who was born in June 2018.
Announcing the news on Instagram, the former Fair City star said: “What a crazy 24 hours its been…one minute you’re painting your nails with notions of an awards night, the next you’re on the labour ward at 2am…the result?
"The ULTIMATE reward, a perfect little sister for Hanorah. Another beautiful Burke baby girl arrived today at 12.36pm and we are simply in love,” she added.
Speaking to Independent.ie earlier this month, Aoibhin said they were gearing up for a very special family Christmas as they prepared to welcome their new arrival.
“I’m trying to be as organised as possible,” said Aoibhin who gave birth in Galway.
“When you are going in the second time you know what you are letting yourself in for, so you know you need to be super-prepared, super-organised and get as much done before”.
It has been a busy time for the Garrihy sisters of late with sister Doireann making a name for herself as a presenter on 2fm, while sister Ailbhe walked down the aisle in Co Clare in October.
- Read more: 'Like a dream' - Garrihy sisters Aoibhin and Doireann help sister Ailbhe celebrate Wild Atlantic Way wedding
