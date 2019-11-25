'We're simply in love' - Aoibhin Garrihy welcomes second baby girl

Dublin actress Aoibhin Garrihy has welcomed her second child with husband John Burke after a “crazy 24 hours”.

The Castleknock native is now the mum to two girls after she gave birth to her second daughter earlier today.

Aoibhin (32) said they were already in love with their “perfect” baby girl, who was born after over 10 hours in labour and who arrived a little earlier than expected.

Aoibhin and John are already parents to little girl Hanorah who was born in June 2018.