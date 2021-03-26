Wedding joy for RTÉ’s Mary Wilson as broadcaster ties knot with Hugh Daly

RTÉ broadcaster Mary Wilson has married her partner Hugh Daly.

The Morning Ireland presenter tweeted a beaming photo of herself and the West Dublin GP as they raised a toast the occasion while sitting in the backseat of a limo.

In the photo a clearly delighted Hugh can be seen thrusting a flag out the window that read ‘Just Married.’

"So this is what I did today with the wonderful @hapdaly,” she posted on Twitter this evening.

The mother-of-one from Drangan, Co Tipperary previously told the Sunday Independent Life magazine how she met her now husband by fluke at a funeral lunch and the pair have been together ever since.

She said: “I met Hugh over a lunch at a funeral.

"It's when you least expect it. We chatted and he followed up. I had never met him before.

She is a household name in Ireland, having presented RTÉ’s Drivetime programme for 14 years before taking over the helm of the State broadcaster’s flagship morning news and current affairs show last year.

Prior to that she was RTÉs Legal Affairs Editor for a decade after working as a reporter for news and current affairs on both radio and television.

Several of her colleagues in the media tweeted their congratulations and hopes of celebrating with the happy couple once Covid restrictions are lifted, including RTÉ journalists and presenters Orla O’Donnell, Eileen Whelan and Justin McCarthy.





