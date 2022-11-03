| 10.6°C Dublin

We still don’t know how to talk about extreme celebrity diets

While vloggers and influencers go viral picking apart the extreme diets of the rich and famous – from the ‘Friends’ cast to Kim Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala – Eloise Hendy wonders if we’re truly as evolved as we like to think we are when it comes to body image

Kim Kardashian's decision to stop eating to fit into a Marilyn Monroe gown for the Met Gala was met with criticism

Eloise Hendy

Marilyn Monroe whipped raw eggs into milk and drank the concoction before her morning shower. Beyoncé only consumed water, lemon juice, maple syrup and cayenne pepper for two weeks straight before filming Dreamgirls. Victoria Beckham has eaten the same meal every day for 25 years. Mariah Carey only eats Norwegian salmon and capers. If there’s one thing that’s certain in show business, it’s the business of wacky dieting. Are all of these strange celebrity eating habits strictly true? Of course not. But... that’s not really the important point. The headlines are the point, and the fact I could comb all these supposed “facts” off the top of my head as easily as plucking lice from the barnets of six-year-olds.

The media simply loves a VIP diet plan – the more sensational and extreme the better. Indeed, as Marilyn Monroe’s widely publicised “weird eating habits” attest, for as long as the media has been obsessed with celebrities, it’s also been obsessed with their diets. And it was the “golden age” of the tabloid either side of the millennium – typified by leering paparazzi shots, scraps of spurious gossip and indiscriminate circles of shame – that most relished in the minute details of celebrities’ supposed disordered eating patterns. This was the era of “heroin chic” It-girls, dressed and starved by celebrity stylists and dieticians.

