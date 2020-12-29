‘We can’t even open a window’- Rob Kearney’s fiancé documents their 14-day hotel quarantine in Australia

Rob Kearney’s fiancé Jess Redden has been documenting their hotel quarantine in Australia, and they’re not even allowed to open a window.

The 26-year-old fitness model has been sharing the experience on Instagram since she and Rob arrived in Brisbane yesterday.

In Australia, anyone arriving into the country or travelling from certain Australian states have to quarantine for 14-days in a hotel chosen by the government, which they also have to pay for.

The couple is moving to Perth- but have to quarantine in Brisbane as that’s the airport they flew into- after rugby player Rob signed for Australian side Western Force.

Sharing an image of the view from their hotel room, Jess wrote: “I had the most amazing sleep!! Beds are super cosy and I have my BFF with me for the next 14 day.

“I’m sure some days will get tough, I’ll really miss fresh air and exercise but we can’t leave the room at all or open a window- but the view is pretty.”

When asked by a follower why she couldn’t open a window, she said: “The window in our room doesn’t open we are on the 11th floor, access to a balcony or open-window can’t be guaranteed!

“We were assigned a hotel in the airport so only found out once we landed. I cannot wait to breathe fresh air again in 13 days' time.”

Jess said that arriving into Brisbane airport was the “oddest experience” and she felt they were treated as if they had the plague.

"It was the oddest experience I felt like we had the plague or something!!” she wrote on her stories.

"We were all transported by bus and escorted by officers (who are lovely!) they bring you to your room and guard your floor each day and night.

"It’s all very well organised over here.”

As for food, she explained that three meals are left outside the guests' doors daily, however, they are able to order takeaway food to their room.

As two fitness fanatics, Jess shared a video of herself running 5k in the hotel room while 34-year-old Rob used their bed as a barbell to do chest presses.

She captioned it: “Determined to stay fit and healthy in both body and mind over these 14 days.”

The pharmacy student, who has currently put her studies on hold to join her fiancé down under, said there are limits to how much alcohol can be consumed by those quarantining in the hotel.

"You are allowed to order it from the hotel (additional charge) or else friends/ family can drop it into reception for you and they leave it outside your door,” she said.

"There is a limit, however, neither Rob or myself are big drinkers but will order a bottle for date night. (I) think the cap is 6 pack of beers a day pp or 1 bottle of wine per day.”

Online Editors