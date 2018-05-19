Style Celebrity

Saturday 19 May 2018

WATCH: What people on the streets of Dublin think of the royal wedding and RTÉ's decision to show it

Independent.ie Newsdesk

We took to the streets to ask the people of Dublin if they would be watching the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as asking what they thought of RTÉ broadcasting the nuptials.

It is safe to say the reaction is best described as mixed.

Some people very eager to settle down and watch the wedding and enjoy the fashion and show and do a bit of celebrity spotting.

Others simply didn't care and one person didn't even know the wedding was on.

There was also a difference of opinion on whether RTÉ should show the British royal wedding.

