Watch: Nicki Minaj breaks out Belfast accent on James Corden’s Late Late Show

Pop star Nicki Minaj has wowed Northern Ireland social media after seemingly demonstrating the perfect recreation of a Belfast accent on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

The Trinidadian-born woman was co-hosting Corden’s CBS chat show on Thursday, with Belfast-born Sir Kenneth Branagh appearing on the show to promote his new semi-autobiographical film about growing up at the onset of the Troubles.

@NICKIMINAJ you better come to belfast after this

pic.twitter.com/j5894IeuHf — 𝕽 (@littlemix_banks) February 4, 2022

It was the 39-year-old Super Bass singer however who stole the show – and also the accent – recreating a perfect Belfast phrase.

The brilliant moment was prompted by Corden who said: “Kenneth Branagh's here tonight, he made that film 'Belfast'. Lets see if you can say this: 'Get out now, so it is.'”

Appearing to be stuck for a moment understanding the accent, the singer then expertly pulls it off, leaving social media incredibly impressed.

The clip of Ms Minaj doing the accent has been viewed on video platform TikTok almost 220,000 times, while it has been inundated with comments praising the singer.

Lauren Martin wrote: “Nailed it”.

While another wrote: “Our wee Nicki from Belfast city”.

User Svens Animals questioned: “Do we sound like that?”

Almost 33,000 users have liked the video on TikTok, showing just how popular and accurate the singer’s accent seems to be.