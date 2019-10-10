Style Celebrity

Thursday 10 October 2019

#WagathaChristie: The best reactions to Coleen Rooney’s super sleuthing

Her detective skills were the talk of Twitter as she linked Rebekah Vardy to the leaking of stories about her personal life on her private Instagram.

Aoife Walsh and Megan Baynes

Coleen Rooney has been called the next queen of crime, as Twitter users praised her super sleuthing skills and set “Wagatha Christie” trending.

The footballer’s wife said she had spent months trying to work out who was sharing information she had posted to her personal social media page.

Coleen Rooney claimed that, following a process of elimination, she discovered it was Rebekah Vardy’s account.

Quickly #WagathaChristie began trending.

The official Agatha Christie twitter account wrote: “Welcoming in a fellow queen of crime #WagathaChristie”.

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted: “Can we get Coleen Rooney to find the “source” in No 10?”

Actor and comedian James Corden wrote: “Reading the Rooney/Vardy story. I genuinely went full ‘Pam’ I put my hands on my face and said, ‘Oh my Christ!’.” His tweeted included a GIF from his hit television show, Gavin and Stacey.

Breakfast presenter Dan Walker wrote: “I don’t know who came up with it originally but summarising the Coleen Rooney / Rebekah Vardy saga with the hashtag #WAGathaChristie is a stroke of genius worthy of a knighthood.”

NHS doctor and Strictly contestant Ranj Singh wrote: “OMG the tea has been well and truly SPILLED!”

He later added: “BRB, my basement just flooded.”

Brands were quick to get in on the action, with Netflix tweeting: “We’re going to have to make a documentary about this, aren’t we?”

Fans of hit BBC police detective show Line of Duty suggested that the scandal would make an excellent plot line for the next series.

One account wrote: ""For the tape, I'm showing Mrs. Vardy a series of posts that were privately sent from Colleen Rooney's Instagram account..."

Burger King tweeted a photo of one of their burgers and said: “The only thing with more beef than Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.”

Writers and journalists everywhere have hung their head in shame after realising they have never, and will never write an ending as strong as: "It's.... Rebecca Vardy's account."

"Sorry to all writers who now must live in the knowledge that you will never write an ending as good as 'It's……........ Rebekah Vardy’s account'", said one twitter user.

Others pointed out that Coleen's Wikipedia page has now been updated to include her new official title - WAGatha Christie.

Twitter users are also now thanking Coleen for providing one of the best scandals the site has ever seen.

PA Media

