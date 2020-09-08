THE impact that social media trolling has on young people is worrying.

It’s a type of bullying that my generation never had to deal with. Seeing negative and hurtful comments in black and white, on a medium that can be seen by all and will be online forever, must surely cause people immense anxiety.

Recent comments made by ‘influencer’ Vogue Williams about her marriage to ex-husband Bryan McFadden were shockingly irresponsible.

Read More

When describing being with the Westlife star, she said “It makes me feel a bit sick in the mouth”.

We all have people we really wish we had given a wide berth to, but to publicly state this when the man has children who will read these comments, is so damaging and mean-spirited.

Sometimes, for the sake of others, we should really keep these types of thoughts to ourselves.