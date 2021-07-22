Vogue Williams staycations at husband Spencer’s lavish family estate in Scottish Highlands

Vogue Williams has returned to the Scottish Highlands for another staycation with her daughter Gigi.

The 35-year-old took a trip to the lavish Glen Affric Estate this week, which is owned by her husband Spencer Matthews’ family.

Vogue and Spencer also tied the knot at the 10,000 acre estate in 2018, and it has since become one of their favourite spots to visit for a holiday.

And the Howth native has been taking advantage of all Glen Affric has to offer by making use of their gym overlooking the stunning estate.

Read More

Speaking on her Instagram stories, Vogue showed off the gorgeous views in the sun before her workout and said: “Back in my favourite ever gym spot – ever! Look at that!

“I’m so out of breath in that last story. I literally just ran up some hills so I’m gonna do a quick half hour training session and then go for a walk. It’s so nice and I’m so glad to be back."

The mum-of-two then enjoyed a meal the estate’s restaurant, The Lodge Dining Room, where she dazzled in a sparkly dress before gorging on some Affric venison and panna cotta.

Vogue also posted some photos in a Tropic of C leopard print swimsuit as she posed in a hot tub with a cute dachshund before sharing some snaps standing beside a Friesian horse with her friend Adam Sherry.

Tying her hair up in a messy bun, the model donned some riding boots and sunglasses as she looked delighted to be in the company of a four-legged friend.

Vogue’s visit to the Scottish Highlands comes as the Dubliner said that she “wouldn’t be caught dead in an English jersey” after the Euro 2020 final.

“I was very up for England [during the match], I was, but I wouldn’t be caught dead in an English jersey,” she said.

“I’m not in any way patriotic towards England obviously, because I’m Irish. I would always be up for Ireland obviously, but we’re crap at football so we’re never in anything good.”