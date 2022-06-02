Vogue Williams reveals why husband Spencer Matthews gives her the 'ick'

Vogue Williams has revealed that her husband Spencer Matthews gives her the “ick” from time to time.

The couple are about to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary and share three gorgeous kids together, but there are just some things that the TV presenter can’t shake about her other half.

Speaking on the latest episode of their Spencer & Vogue podcast, the duo got candid about what bad habits they have that gross each other out.

And it emerged that Vogue sometimes gets the “ick” when Spencer does certain things.

When asked if Vogue does anything that disgusts him, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer replied: “No. Why would I marry someone who I thought was disgusting? Isn’t an ick when you think something is hideous?”

Vogue asked: “What about when I had smelly feet because I hadn’t washed my runners?”

But Spencer contended: “You’re the one who kept drawing attention to that! It was just weird. Vogue and I had sex yesterday… Vogue was just really paranoid about her feet.

“And she was like, ‘Oh they smell so bad.’ I was like, ‘But they don’t.’ And she kept bringing it up like some oddball.”

“Well, that’s icky,” Vogue said before admitting that Spencer sometimes gives her the ick.

“I have to say I’m not mad for your snots. You’ve got snots.”

Unimpressed by his wife’s confession, Spencer replied: “You’re not mad for my snots? What a f***ing joke!

“This podcast, honestly, there is no upside to it. It doesn’t benefit me in any way to do this podcast. I literally feel like I’m doing this out of charity and you’re talking about my snots.”

Vogue and Spencer recently welcomed their third child together – a baby boy named Otto.

They are already proud parents to 3-year-old Theodore and 1-year-old Gigi, but Vogue recently confessed that she wouldn’t be opposed to bringing a fourth baby into the world.

But she said that she’d draw the line there as any more than four would be “weird.”

“[Otto is] only a month old but I think I’ll have four. I love it. I love the newborn stage. As much as I was laughing and b****ing about Spenny being away, I love that I’m getting all [the cuddles],” the 36-year-old said.

“I love it so much. I’d have him on the bed with me if I could, but I’m too scared I’d roll on him or something.

“I wouldn’t have more than four because I think that looks weird.”

Vogue said the reason she wants a handful of kids is because she doesn’t “want to die alone.”

“Unless something goes really wrong and we end up killing each other and not speaking to each other, like I will always have someone around,” she explained.

“If I got four kids, one of them will be around!”