Vogue Williams reveals her mother has only met her granddaughter once

Vogue Williams has revealed that her mother has only seen her daughter once, while her brother has never met the 7-month-old.

The Irish model gave birth to her second child Gigi Margaux last July.

Living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, the 35-year-old hasn’t seen her family much over the past year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Vogue said she misses her mother Sandra Wilson and her extended family, but is hopeful that it will all end soon.

Read More

"My mum was very lucky to have been able to see Gigi when she was born but she hasn’t seen her since,” she told RSVP magazine.

“My brother has never met Gigi at all! I really miss my sister and I miss all of my aunts but that is the way it is.

“I feel lucky to be healthy and happy over here in London. It is really sad that we miss everyone but this will all end soon.”

Despite missing her family in Ireland, the Dubliner said she is enjoying lockdown as she is able to spend more time with her husband and children.

"Spenny and I have enjoyed time in lockdown because we enjoy spending time together and we were lucky enough to be able to continue working,” Vogue said.

"But, we are looking forward to getting back into the real world.”

Like many TV fans over the past year, the model admitted that she has turned to reality television as a form of escapism.

"Only yesterday, I snuck off to my bedroom on my own to watch an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians in peace and quiet,” she said.

“The extent of my escapism is sneaking into my room to watch something on my own.”

Vogue and her husband Spencer bought a €950,000 house in Dublin in November 2019.

However, due to the pandemic, the Made in Chelsea star previously said they “haven’t set foot” in the glamourous Howth pad since buying it.

Read More





Online Editors