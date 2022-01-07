Vogue Williams reveals her daughter Gigi is sick with tonsillitis

Vogue Williams has revealed that her daughter Gigi has come down with a nasty case of tonsilitis.

The Irish model and TV presenter’s one-year-old has been under the weather for the past few days, and the she announced to her Instagram followers that she’d “finally found out” what was wrong.

Vogue, who also is also mum to three-year-old son Theodore with her husband Spencer Matthews, shared a video of her little girl looking worse for wear in bed to her Instagram Stories.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Little Bed Buddy...I finally found out what's wrong with Gigi. It's tonsillitis.

“So hopefully she will be fine in a few days...”

It comes after Spencer opened up about how his “selfish” drinking habits almost ruined his and Vogue Williams' wedding day.

The TV couple tied the knot at the lavish Glen Affric Estate, which is owned by Spencer’s family, in the Scottish Highlands back in 2018.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Spencer explained that he nearly left Vogue at the altar because he got carried away on a booze cruise with Kate Middleton’s younger brother James the morning of the wedding.

“I was still drinking when we got married in 2018 up in Glen Affric in Scotland, so there was plenty of champagne and whisky at the wedding,” the Made In Chelsea star, who is now sober, said.

“I took a paddleboard out on the loch in the morning with James Middleton. We mistimed it and only got in 15 minutes before the service.

“When Vogue was pregnant with Theodore, my casual drinking had to stop... Typically, in my life, I have been a selfish individual and I feel less selfish with her, particularly now that we have children.

“I try my best to put the kids first,” he added.

Dubliner Vogue, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child together, agreed that it was “important” for her husband to give up drinking.

“Drinking’s not really a part of our lives anymore, which is a good thing,” she said.

“I think it was important for him to stop drinking. He came to the realisation himself but I definitely encouraged it... It was affecting his productivity and his focus. It’s been a positive thing for our relationship.”