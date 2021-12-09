Vogue Williams recalls getting ‘decked’ while trying to stop fight at Dublin gig

Vogue Williams has recalled the time that someone punched her at a concert in Dublin.

The model and TV presenter said that she had been trying to break up a fight at a Deadmau5 gig in the 3Arena, formerly known as The Point, when she was “decked.”

Speaking to her pal Joanne McNally on a recent episode of their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue explained: “I got punched at a Deadmau5 gig. That one in Dublin in The Point. Yeah, I got punched at that.

“Two guys started fighting and of course I’d had 9,000 drinks and I was like, ‘No, guys! No!’ and I got decked.”

Joanne quipped: “You’ve gotten punched a couple of times.”

Vogue agreed: “I’ve been punched a good few times. Mainly deserved, not that one.”

Ever the comic, Joanne joked: “There’s a German slang term for when your face is so stupid it needs to get slapped, I think you have it.”

During their conversation about DJs and electronic music gigs, Vogue – who is pregnant with her third child with husband Spencer Matthews – admitted that she once took home a sweat towel belonging to American DJ Felix da Housecat.

“There was a time when all you wanted was a DJ. They were like gods,” Joanne remarked.

Vogue said: “Oh, 100pc. I was at Dave Clarke, anything. I’d be into any of them. I once took Felix da Housecat’s sweat towel home. I swear.

“I stood right up at the front, and he gave me his sweat towel and I took it home.”

Joanne exclaimed: “You could sell that!”

But Vogue wasn’t so sure, saying: “Felix da Housecat’s sweat towel? I highly doubt that.”