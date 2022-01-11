Vogue Williams demands second proposal from hubby Spencer after ‘s**t’ one at West End show that was ‘all about him’

Vogue Williams has demanded that Spencer Matthews proposes to her for a second time after admitting that the first proposal was “s**t.”

The former Made in Chelsea star popped the question on stage in 2018 after watching a performance of The Lion King in London's West End.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on their podcast 6 Degrees, he explained that the proposal still haunts him to this day.

He said: “I took her to The Lyceum to see The Lion King because it's my favourite Disney film. Not hers – mine. I realised later, this is what I would want to happen to me and not her.

"We went backstage and there was Simba, Mufasa, and Nala and Scar just kind of stood there.

“And I was like, ‘Well this is going to be weird isn't it.’ I just kind of dropped to one knee in front of a pride of lions – not real lions, of course, this was the West End – and I proposed to her and I think she was a little bit uncomfortable.”

After listening to Spencer’s retelling of the awkward proposal, Vogue decided that she would like her husband to get down on one knee for a second time.

“I heard Spencer talking about his proposal on his Jamie podcast and I actually went in and felt p***ed off,” the 36-year-old said on their podcast.

“I was like ‘You know what? That was s**t, that was a s**t proposal.’ That might be one of those things... I'd like another proposal that's not s**t and not all about you.”

Spencer agreed: “To be honest, that proposal has haunted me for four years now. I tried to do something nice... I didn't know that I'd have awkward Mufasa standing next to me.”

Dubliner Vogue told her listeners: “He tried to get me to watch The Lion King in advance to his proposal and I was like, ‘This is s**t. I don't like The Lion King. I like Beauty and The Beast.’ My nails weren't even done.

“I fell asleep and he was pissed off at me and I was like 'Why is he so freaked about The Lion King?' and then I figured it out why I was on stage at The Lion King.

“It's actually a great stage show but like don't propose to someone there. Come on, think outside the box,” she added.

Vogue and Spencer are currently expecting their third child together. They are already parents to son Theodore (3) and daughter Gigi (1).