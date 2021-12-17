Vogue Williams announces she’s quitting her radio show to spend more time with young family

Vogue Williams has announced she is quitting her Sunday morning radio show to spend more time with her young family.

The Dublin-born model, DJ and influencer has hosted a weekend show on the UK’s Heart FM for two years, but said now was the right time to take a step back.

Posting on Instagram, the 36-year-old wrote: “What a brilliant almost two years it’s been at @thisisheart.

"I’m signing off from my Sunday morning show but just found out the amazing news that my pal and fab presenter @katrina_ridley is taking over!

"I adore radio, I loved working with Heart but I was finding it hard having no days off most weeks.

"Sunday is gonna be my chill day, lazy mornings with my babies and Spen!

"The @global fam are stuck with me and my podcasts though I may miss my v funny and v hyped up producer @petemayfm , I’ve never known a sparkler person at 5am! All the fun with Petey Pie.”

Williams hosts a highly successful podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, with her friend, the comedian Joanne McNally.

She is married to CleanCo founder Spencer Matthews and the London-based couple have two children, Theodore (3) and Gigi (1).

Heart presenter Mark Wright also announced he was leaving his own weekend show, although he will continue with his weekday slot. He posted on Instagram: “It's time to spend more time with what's most important…. my family.'



