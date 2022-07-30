Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have pubic hair debate on podcast

Vogue Williams has expressed her hatred for pubic hair - especially when “going down” on another person.

In a frank discussion about body hair with best pal Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted me, the TV presenter admitted she hates pubes.

“Isn't it mad the way, hair on head encouraged, hair on eyes encouraged, hair everywhere else on the body not encouraged,” McNally said, joking: “Long eyelashes, no pubes.”

“No pubes. I don’t like a pube, I don’t,” Vogue chimed in.

Joanne explained that she went for laser hair removal for an “alopecia from the eyebrows down” look and said she doesn’t know what she’ll do if hair comes back in fashion.

“If you want to get hair extension pubes, I can sort that,” Vogue said.

“Nobody wants that… but I don’t want any, I just don’t like a pube,” she continued.

“I don’t even like the word.”

“Was the bush ever in?,” Vogue asks before adding: “If I was ever going down to visit the basement floor I would not want to be greeted with a pile of f**king pubes in my face.”

“That's because you've been brainwashed,” Joanne interjected.

“Ok… if someone sprinkled your eggs with hair, would you eat that?” Vogue asked her co-host.

“No! No one wants to eat hair,” she said, reiterating her hatred for body hair.

Joanne replied: “That has to be the worst analogy I’ve ever heard.”

“I'm right, I know it's not just about going down on people, but that is a big part of some people’s lives…” Vogue concluded.

This week, Vogue also spoke about a more serious topic – when she discussed her battle with anxiety throughout her recent pregnancy with her son Otto.

Opening up about pre and post-natal depression, on Taboo Talk, with guests Luisa Zissman and Anna Williamson, she spoke about her experience of the conditions.

“I feel like people are always scared about talking about it or going on medication when you actually really need it,” she began.

“I experienced really, really bad anxiety at the start of this pregnancy.

“Just life was happening and it was really stressful and they told me to come off, because I have my anxiety medication.”

“I don’t ever take it but I needed it then - and then I was like, ‘Right I have it here can I take it?'”

“And they were like, ‘You can’t take that’ and then after not taking it for three months that I would have needed it they were like, ‘Ah you can take the odd one’ and I’m like, ‘[Jesus].'”

She also opened up about the struggles she faced when sharing her pregnancy online, saying she received backlash for using formula.

“I always start with those little bottles in the hospital before your milk comes in,” she said.