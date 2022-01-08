Vogue Williams and husband Spencer rule out Irish name for third baby

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have ruled out giving an Irish name to their third baby.

Spencer revealed that he and his wife have decided on a name for the new arrival, and it’s not Irish.

The couple share son Theodore (3) and Gigi (1) and are now expecting a baby boy.

Appearing on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show, Spencer said he and his wife are “very grateful” to be having a third child together.

"We're very excited to have a third. It's always been an aspiration of Vogue and mine to have a lovely large family if possible, so we consider ourselves very lucky,” he said.

"It couldn't really have gone any better for us we're very grateful."

Speaking about baby boy's name, the Made in Chelsea Star said he hopes he doesn’t get “killed” by Vogue for giving away anything.

"I won't be killed by my wife for giving anything away but we kind of we have settled on a name,” he said.

"It happened quite early, pretty much as soon as she was pregnant she was like I like this name and I was like I really like it too and we haven’t really thrown anymore into the mix, as far as I’m concerned we’ve had the chat.

"It is not an Irish name. No disrespect to the Irish!"

Vogue recently shared that her daughter Gigi has tonsilitis, and they had to bring her to the emergency department.

Taking to Instagram, the model said: “Little Bed Buddy...I finally found out what's wrong with Gigi. It's tonsillitis.

"So hopefully she will be fine in a few days.”