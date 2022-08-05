Una Healy’s ex Ben Foden says he’d be 'lost without’ wife Jackie

Una Healy’s ex-husband Ben Foden has paid tribute to his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith on their third wedding anniversary.

Ben and Jackie tied the knot on a boat in Nantucket, Massachusetts on August 3rd, 2019, with an intimate wedding ceremony.

The pair have a daughter, Farrah (two), together while Ben also has two children, Aoife and Tadhg, from his previous marriage to The Saturdays singer Una.

And to mark their anniversary, Ben shared some photos from their wedding day – including some snaps of their unconventional outfits.

Businesswoman Jackie chose not to wear white on her big day and instead opted for a stunning yellow gown paired with gold accessories.

Meanwhile, ex-rugby player Ben, who has been living in New York since 2018, wore a pair of white jeans and a navy shirt for their ceremony at sea.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Three years! I’d be lost without you, my love.”

Jackie and Ben also shared a joint anniversary post on both of their Instagram pages, uploading a photo of the couple kissing with a sea view.

“Very few people on this earth will experience what we did when we met, it was instant and true, overwhelmingly powerful, love that will last forever. I’m so grateful for this gift. Out of the darkness and into the sun. Three years of you today,” the American wrote.

Ben and Jackie had only been dating for two weeks when they decided to get married, which came shortly after his split from Una amid cheating rumours.

Video of the Day

Back in 2019, the dad-of-three said: "Jackie and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?

"The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me, including my beautiful X wife @unahealy, who I love even more for her blessing."