Una Healy thanks fans for ‘lovely messages’ as she enjoys luxurious five-star Mexico trip

Una is staying at the exclusive Secrets The Vine resort, a 5-star adults only hotel on Kukulkan Boulevard (Una Healy/Instagram)

Una Healy has thanked fans for sending her “lovely messages” during her lavish Mexico holiday.

The mum-of-two is currently soaking up the sun in Cancun at a luxurious five-star hotel.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 40-year-old shared a photo taken outside her accommodation wearing a rose pink ruched dress from Club L London worth €91.

She paired the dress with some silver heels from the Una Healy Original shoe collection.

Captioning the post, Una wrote: “Having a such a lovely time! thanks for all the lovely messages yesterday x”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to compliment the singer on her beachy holiday look.

Former Love Island winner Greg O’Shea wrote: “well deserved!”

One follower said: “You look amazing Una. Enjoy your hols x”

Another penned: “Looking great Una. Glad you’re having such a good time”

While a third chimed in: “You're a radiant being. Enjoy your holiday”.

Una has been documenting some of her trip away on Instagram, where she shared a video showing off her spacious apartment overlooking the Caribbean Sea which was complete with sofas, a dining area, a bathtub, flat screen, and double bed.

The Tipperary native is staying at the exclusive Secrets The Vine resort, a five-star adults-only hotel on Kukulkan Boulevard with a spa, gym, hair salon as well as gourmet food including Asian, Italian, Mexican, Peruvian and Mediterranean options.

Prices for a stay at the glamorous Cancun hotel begin at over €600 per night.