Una Healy reunited with kids Aoife and Tadhg after trip to US to see dad

UNA Healy has reunited with her kids after they spent a few weeks in America with their dad Ben Foden.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays shared a sweet snap with Aoife Belle (9) and Tadhg (6) ahead of their return to school.

She posted a photo with the kids to Instagram taken in Thurles, captioning the photo with a simple heart emoji.

The 39-year-old, delighted to have Aoife and Tadhg back home, also shared a snap to her Instagram Stories of the trio and played Jack Johnson’s song ‘Better Together’ as they grinned for the camera.

The kids had been staying with their dad Ben Foden and his wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith in New York City for some of their summer holidays.

The visit came after some travel complications last month when the kids were blocked from entering the US due to Covid travel restrictions.

Their stepmother Jackie flew from New York to Dublin to bring them over to the States as rugby player Ben is currently unable to travel as he is not allowed to leave the States until his Green Card is processed.

But when Jackie arrived at Dublin Airport to pick the kids up, their tickets were blocked by immigration which left them heartbroken.

Jackie explained the dilemma on social media at the time, saying: ““Having to break these poor babies’ hearts, who had their hopes up for a fun summer with their dad and sister. We’re all not okay right now.

“Una was a rockstar with them. They were on the phone with their dad, Both Una and he calmed them down. I am very much not okay and am a completely [sic] mess.”

Aoife and Tadhg were eventually permitted to travel to the US to visit their father but have since returned home to Una in Tipperary.