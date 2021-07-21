Una Healy proudly reveals she completed 5km run in the sun in preparation for Mini Marathon

Una Healy has proudly shared that she completed a 5km run in the sun in preparation for the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays braved the 25C heat this morning and began her training for the mini marathon, reaching a distance of 5km in just over 22 minutes.

She took to Instagram to share her accomplishment and said that she was “melting” in the heat but looked proud of herself in her sports bra and cycle shorts.

The 39-year-old wrote: “Melting… 25 degrees in the morning. Starting back running/training today.”

Una’s followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the speedy singer on her incredible running time, with one user saying: “I wish I looked this good after 5KM in 25 degrees!”

Other penned: “Thats amazing and super fast, well done!!”

Last month, the mum-of-two launched the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon at the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary.

The event is set to take place virtually on Sunday 19th September.

Now in its 39th year, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon has a registration fee of €15 and each participant will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new t-shirt and the 2021 commemorative medal.

Speaking about the event, Una said: “The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is launching today and I’m an ambassador for that. I’m just so excited to share the good news that we can all get ready now for September 19th, the big day.

“It’s a 10k mini marathon so don’t be too scared of it. But I think it’s so important for your health and to raise money for your chosen charity as well.

“It’s only €15 to enter and I would encourage every woman out there to do it.

“There’s an amazing new app that we can all keep in touch so you can do the actual run but you can literally do it from your own doorstep. So, it’s kind of handy that way, you can choose your own route.

“It’s great that it’s still happening and it’s been running for so many years now so it’s great that the pandemic hasn’t stopped that,” she added.