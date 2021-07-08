Una Healy poses up a storm at Shelbourne Hotel

Una Healy looked stunning as she dressed up in a casual outfit at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin city on Tuesday.

The former Saturdays singer posed for a photo at the luxury five-star hotel wearing black cycle shorts and a pair of blue runners – from her own shoe brand – but made her attire more glamorous by pairing it with a black milkmaid top and a gorgeous crossbody bag.

Una shared a snap on her social media of her smiling for the camera while standing in front of a display of white vases filled with pink and purple flowers.

She captioned the post with a simple pink flower emoji.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the Tipperary native on her beautiful picture, with one user writing: “Just one word, STUNNING.”

Another said: “True beauty inside and out.”

Una moved back to her hometown of Thurles last July with her two children, Aoife and Tadhg, following her split from rugby player Ben Foden.

The singer spent years living overseas in the UK but said that she really loved being home and has readjusted to life in Ireland.

“It's lovely,” Una said. “I missed out on so many years of not being home and I still have some really, really good friends back here that I'm getting to see more now.

“It's one of the nice outcomes that we reconnected and came home, and understood that life can be very fast-paced, unnecessarily, and we can do so much from home now.

“I've been lucky to have lots of work still coming in, but being at home is great for me because I've got the kids, and the support and the childcare with my parents. I've always been over and back.

“Even while I was living in the UK, I'd always come home for Christmas, Easter, summer, and the kids would always come back with me – so they're very familiar with here and they're really close to my parents.

“This feels very at home, and just really family for them,” she added.