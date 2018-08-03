Una Healy fans criticise Ben Foden after he goes on Instagram to discuss new gym as 'next chapter'

Una Healy's estranged husband Ben Foden has attracted the ire of fans of his wife - after he posted about his 'next chapter' in the US.

Former England rugby star Ben (33) is expected to make the move to New York to further his rugby career stateside.

Una Healy and Ben Foden attending The Pride of Britain Awards 2016

He was due to move there with wife Una (36) and their two young children, before it was abruptly announced they had split last weekend.

However, yesterday he took to Instagram for the first time since news of the split emerged - to say he had joined a new gym.

Hailing it as the "next chapter" in his life, Ben posted three pictures from the gym, apparently in the UK, and said it was set to be his base for the next while.

"My new haven for the next few weeks. Thanks @afchester for having me. Seriously good set up!"

Una Healy on holidays with husband Ben Foden in Sardinia. Picture: Instagram

However, some people criticised him for labelling this as his "next chapter", and urging him not to give up on his marriage.

Other wished him the best on his move to New York.

Ben and Una hit the headlines last week after singer Una issued a statement saying she had separated from her husband.

A spokesperson for Una said: "I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make."

The former Saturdays star, who in recent years has performed as a solo singer, is said to be "devastated" by the breakdown of her six-year marriage.

The couple, who married in Tipperary in 2012 after four years together, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month. And just a week before their split was announced, the couple posed happily together at the Killarney races.

Since news of their split emerged, another woman has been linked to Ben.

The woman said she had no comment to make when contacted by the Sun newspaper. Ben has not issued any comment about his marriage to Una.

"She's utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she's very traditional in her outlook," one friend of Una said.

"She thought their marriage would be forever, but can't see a future for them anymore."

Una has been enjoying some home comforts while back in Tipperary and on Saturday night, posted a photo to her Instagram account of a spice bag, accompanied with the words 'spice up your life'.

Una, the niece of country star Declan Nerney, is preparing to go on her first solo tour.

She found fame as part of girl band The Saturdays, along with Mollie King, Vanessa White, Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes.

Healy has also worked as a judge on The Voice of Ireland and released her long-awaited debut solo album The Waiting Game earlier this year.

She said some of the songs she wrote for the album were love songs to Ben.

