Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis says Russian people ‘aren’t the enemy’

Mila Kunis has called on the world not to blame the Russian people for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, was talking to Maria Shriver on her digital series Conversations Above the Noise when she said: “I don’t think that we need to consider the people of Russia an enemy.”

The Bad Moms actor added: “I do really want to emphasise that. I don’t think that that’s being said enough in the press.”

She went on to explain: “I think that there’s now [an] ‘If you’re not with us, you’re against us’ mentality. And I don’t want people to conflate the two problems that are happening.”

Kunis moved to the US with her parents aged seven. She was born in Chernivtsi in southern Ukraine.

“I don’t think it’s the people of Russia, so I don’t want there to be a thing of all Russians are horrible human beings,” she added. “I don’t want that to be the rhetoric. I do encourage people to look at it from the perspective of, it’s the people in power, not the people themselves.”

Kunis revealed that she sat her children down and had a conversation with them about their Ukrainian background amid Russia’s invasion of her native country.

“I turned to my kids and I was like, ‘You are half-Ukrainian, half-American!’” she said to Shriver. “I literally was like, ‘Look, you!’ And my kids were like, ‘Yeah, mom. I get it.’” Kunis shares two children with her husband Ashton Kutcher — daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.

“I was like, ‘You’re half-Iowa, half-Ukraine,’” the actress said, referencing Kutcher’s home state of Iowa. “And they were like, ‘Okay, I get it.’”

The couple, who have been married since 2015, have raised over $20m to aid victims of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they said in an Instagram post on Thursday. Last week, Kunis and Kutcher announced that they will match donations of up to $3m to help supply humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Video of the Day

“But we’re not done,” the former Punk’d host said in the Instagram video. “Our goal is 30 [million] and we’re going to get there.” The couple thanked the 56,000 people who have donated to their GoFundMe and provided an update on the work their fund has done on the ground in Ukraine.

Kunis was born in 1983 in Chernivtsi, a city in southwestern Ukraine. She and her family moved to the US when she was seven, even though her native language was Russian and she didn’t speak English when her family emigrated.

During her interview with Maria Shriver, the 38-year-old shared that she didn’t embrace her Ukrainian heritage when she was younger and would tell people she was from Russia instead.

“It’s been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine, it never mattered,” she revealed. “So much so that I’ve always said I’m Russian, right? Like, I’ve always been like, ‘I’m from Russia’ for a multitude of reasons. One of them being when I came to the states and I would tell people I’m from Ukraine, the first question I would get is, ‘Where is Ukraine?’”

“But if I was like, ‘I’m from Russia,’ people are like, ‘Oh, we know that country,’” Kunis explained. “And so I was like, “Great, I’ll just tell people I’m from Russia.’”

Now, Kunis is proud to inform people of her Ukrainian background. “Hell no! I am from Ukraine,” she said. “I mean, everything’s changed.”

In a video appeal for the fundraiser, Kunis called the invasion of Ukraine an “unjust attack on humanity”.



