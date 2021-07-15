A Twitter user got a roll of film from 2020 developed only to discover that it contained a picture of pre-Normal People Paul Mescal photobombing her.

Orlaith, whose username is @orlmaejoscan, shared the photograph to her account and explained that it was taken at The Workman’s Club in Dublin on February 29th last year.

She added that she and her friends didn’t know who Mescal was at the time and assumed that he was “some weirdo.”

Taken aback by her discovery, she wrote: “just got my 2020 disposable cameras developed and found pre-famous paul mescal in my pics lol we spent the whole night dancing with him and just assumed he was some weirdo.”

Other Twitter users were jealous of Orlaith’s brush with fame, with one replying: “it’s hard to see other people living your dream.”

The photo was taken just two months before Mescal skyrocketed to fame after appearing in the lockdown hit Normal People, the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel.

Mescal (25) became a household name when the BBC and Hulu production became BBC iPlayer’s most watched show, attracting 62 million viewers.

The Kildare native took home the gong for Leading Actor at the Baftas last month for his role as Connell Waldron in the drama series, beating out the likes of The Crown’s Josh O'Connor and Small Axe’s John Boyega for the prestigious award.

Speaking backstage after his big win, Paul said: “It's a role that totally changed my life and has given me an opportunity to continue doing the job that I love.

“I think it struck a chord because it's seeing two people that people feel like they can relate to and seeing how they navigate life.”