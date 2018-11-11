Twink says she is 'heartbroken' and suffered 'immense hurt' after row with Rory Cowan at his mother's funeral

Twink has spoken about her "immense hurt" and of the sense of being "heartbroken" after she clashed in public with former Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan at his mother's funeral last week.

She told the Sunday Independent: "I had done the decent thing by rising above everything between Rory and I to pay my respects to his mother Esther - and in a way to him at the funeral on Thursday."

Twink said yesterday that she was "numb" at the way her gesture had been played out in the media.

She said she was being "honourable" by attending the funeral to show life and death were far more important than showbiz arguments.

"I never did have anything bad to say about Rory and I never will have anything bad to say about Rory. I don't have a feud with Rory. This is in Rory's head. I am not that kind of person," she added.

Twink did say that in all the many years she had known Rory, he never once expressed that his mother had anything but good things to say about her, in reference to Cowan's claims that his late mother hated her.

"I lead a very quiet life. I live for my daughters and my dogs and the arts and books and the theatre and culture and music and baking cakes and enjoying philosophy and thoughts. That's the kind of person I am. I am nothing like the person that I am portrayed to be in the media," she said.

"It is not fair and I am very, very hurt. I can't take this any more. I am numb. I just want to live my life in dignity."

Rory Cowan with his mother Esther.

