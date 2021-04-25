‘Three under 3 will be a crowd this summer but we can’t wait!’ – Aoibhin Garrihy announces she’s pregnant

Aoibhin Garrihy has announced that she’s pregnant with her third child.

The former Fair City actress took to Instagram yesterday to share the news that she and husband John Burke will be welcoming a third child into their family.

The couple currently has two daughters, Hanorah and Líobhan. Aoibhin announced the exciting news by sharing a cute snap of her and her two girls.

In the photo, she holds little Líobhan as Hanorah places her hand on her mummy’s pregnant belly.

She captioned the image: “Three under 3 will be a crowd this summer but we can’t wait!”

Friends, fans and family flocked to the comment section to congratulate Aoibhin and John on their news.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas congratulated the mother-of-two, commenting: “Ahh Aoibhin....What gorgeous news!!!! Huge Congrats to you all.”

Maia Dunphy also congratulated the couple, writing: “Oh my God! Lovely news!!”

And Sile Seoige said: “Aw amazing! Huge congratulations to you all.”

The 33-year-old’s younger sister, 2FM presenter Doireann Garrihy, commented: “Speaking from experience, the 3rd is the gem.”

They have one other sister, Ailbhe, who recently became a mother after welcoming her baby boy Sean into the world.

Aoibhin currently lives in Clare with her two daughters and husband and said she has missed being able to see her sisters and parents over the pandemic.

"I'm definitely missing the gang. They're all in Dublin and I'm here in the west. I'd usually plan a trip every week or I'd come up for work or whatever..we haven't done that really in the past twelve months, you feel like they definitely miss those milestones,” she said on Ireland AM last month.

"My sister Ailbhe had her baby Sean, I've only seen him a handful of times. If it wasn't for FaceTime and WhatsApp and all of that you'd really feel like you're missing out.”



