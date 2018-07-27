JUST why was Enda Kenny pictured at a charity polo match alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The answer is - of course – he was invited thanks to his patronage of a Japanese golfing charity.

JUST why was Enda Kenny pictured at a charity polo match alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The answer is - of course – he was invited thanks to his patronage of a Japanese golfing charity.

This is why Enda Kenny was with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a polo match

Mr Kenny, alongside former New Zealand prime minister John Key, is a patron of ISPS Handa, the title sponsors of the event.

His invitation to the event led to a picture of him chatting with Harry and posing with the couple and the winning team on the day.

Mr Kenny said he was “delighted” to support the event, which raises funds for Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale, a charity which works with young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

“Sentebale plays a vital role in improving the lives of vulnerable young people – yet it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute in whatever way we can,” Mr Kenny said.

The well-heeled event in Berkshire was also attended by another of the sporting charity’s patrons, golfing legend, ‘the big easy’ Ernie Els.

This year is the first year that ISPS Handa sponsored the event, although it has sponsored it in the past.

ISPS is a charity based in Tokyo which was founded by Japanese philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa in 2006 to support charitable sporting causes throughout the world, according to the organisation’s website.

As well as sponsoring high profile events, the organisation also advocates for the inclusion of golf to be included as a Paralympic sport.

Online Editors