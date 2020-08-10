Thirteen of the biggest celebrity baby announcements

Kylie Jenner kept her baby news secret from her fans for the duration of her pregnancy (Ian West/PA)

If there is one silver lining of a global pandemic, it’s the anticipated baby boom that awaits thanks to lockdown

Now that pregnancy announcements have begun to trickle down our social media feeds — from friends and family to Rosanna Davison’s beautiful and poignant Instagram post, when she revealed she is now expecting twins —you should know that there now appears to be certain standards when it comes to announcing your good news.

While it was once as simple as picking up the phone to tell those near and dear to you, in the world of celebrity, revealing your blossoming bump has become somewhat of a competitive sport.

From high-end shoots to hashtags, here are some of the most memorable celebrity pregnancy announcements. Take inspiration, if you dare.

Beyoncé

In usual Beyoncé fashion, it was the pregnancy announcement to end all pregnancy announcements.In February 2017, Queen B sent the internet into meltdown when she revealed that she was expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z.

Releasing the now iconic image to her Instagram, sherevealed: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters.”

The image racked up over six million ‘likes’ in just eight hours — no surprises there.

Olivia Wilde

It’s always nice to get the entire family involved when it comes to welcoming a new addition into the fold, something Olivia Wilde took note of when she announced that she was expecting baby number two with husband Jason Sudeikis in 2016.

Wilde called on her firstborn, Otis,to help spread the news. In a black and-white photo shared to her Instagram page, the pair lifted their shirts to reveal their bellies and… yep, it was all sorts of adorable.

Nicki Minaj

Has the singer ever failed to get our attention? And her pregnancy announcement was no different.

Minaj shared not one, but two Instagram photos of herself cradling her pregnancy bump.

Playing dress up in a yellow wig and bejewelled bra with skyscraper heels, she captioned the photo “#Preggers”.

In another snap, the Anaconda singer holds her bump while dressed in underwear and a blue wig.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Adding a little humour into the mix, the Jonas Brother and his wife, Danielle, took to their bedroom to share their good news.

In a hilarious picture, Kevin holds a copy of 'What to Expect When You’re Expecting Again' while Danielle got stuck into a bag of Doritos and a packet cookies. “Prepping for baby number two!” the caption read.

Fergie

Upping the cute factor, Fergie showed off her PhotoShop skills back in 2013 when she announced that she and then-husband Josh Duhamel were expecting,with an expertly edited photo.

The innovative former couple Photoshopped two snaps of themselves as small children and spliced them together side by side, which the Black Eyed Peas singer captioned: “Josh & Me & BABY makes three!!! #mylovelybabybump.”

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder opted out of humour and pulled on our heartstrings instead when they announced they were expecting their first child in May 2017.

Opting for a professional photoshoot, Somerhalder can be seen kissing his wife’s belly with a sweet caption dedicated to their baby.

Kelly Rowland

One pair of shoes lined up alongside a matching teeny-tiny pair — you’ve seen this picture a million times before, and Kelly Rowland can be thanked for this trend.

When the singer shared the news she was expecting her first baby in 2014, she posted an overhead photo of her husband Tim Weatherspoon’s basketball sneakers next to a matching baby-sized pair.

Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 2017 pregnancy announcement was always going to be memorable.

In an Instagram snap, Kardashian posed with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whose hands were placed on her belly.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen!”

Kylie Jenner

Kylie took the spotlight just a couple of months later when she revealed that she’d given birth to a baby girl in February 2018, in a video that went viral.Appropriately titled, To Our Daughter, it accumulated more than 100 million views on YouTube.

She also shared an Instagram message to her fans, telling them she was “sorry for keeping [them] in the dark through all the assumptions”.

Katy Perry

If you’re going to tell the world you’re expecting, why not do it in a music video? Enter Katy Perry.

Sending fans into meltdown, the star revealed her burgeoning baby bump at the end of her 'Never Worn White' music video.

The last shot shows the singer wearing a tulle see-through dress and rubbing her stomach. After the video was released, she tweeted: “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore.”

Kate Hudson

Throwing a gender reveal into the mix, Hudson’s third pregnancy in 2018 was announced when she popped pink confetti-filled balloons to herald the news that she was expecting a baby girl.

The actress revealed in the caption she had struggled with sickness during her first trimester and wanted to keep her pregnancy “under the radar”, but was ready to share her news with the world, saying: “It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it!”

Carrie Underwood

Do pregnancy announcements come much cuter than this? Carrie Underwood proves showing pets is always a good way to go when it comes to celebrating a new arrival.

The country singer shared a photo of her dogs when she found out she was having a baby with husband Mike Fisher, and said: “In honor of‘Labor’ Day... Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier!”

Ciara

Singer Ciara went understated with a black-and white photo when she told the world that she was expecting.

Breaking the news on her 31st birthday with this sweet snap, which included her husband Russell Wilson, she said: “On this special birthday, I received an abundance of love from friends and family... and I’m excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that God could give.” All kinds of adorable.

