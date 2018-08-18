'They’re like a drug’- Dermot Bannon has one guilty pleasure that lot of people will relate to

Everyone has a guilty pleasure, something they love despite public opinion, and renovation guru Dermot Bannon is no different.

The architect recently went on a family holiday to Florida and found himself a new obsession - roller coasters.

“The roller coasters are like a drug, you come off and think ‘oh my god I want to do that again’,” he told Independent.ie at RTÉ’s new season launch.

“At the beginning of the week I couldn’t believe the queues, by the end of the week I had no problem queuing an hour and a half to go on something that’s what, 30 seconds? I’m a complete and utter roller coaster junkie.”

Bannon took a break from renovating houses across Ireland this summer to head to Orlando with his wife Louise and their three children, telling Independent.ie it was somewhere the family always wanted to visit.

“This year we did a big trip. We went to Orlando and we did Disney World and Kennedy Space Centre. The kids have always wanted to do it and I’ve always made up excuses not to go so this year we took the plunge,” he said.

“It's a full-on holiday. And the heat is unbelievable, you’re sweating, you’re sweltering, you’re tired. It was a great trip but exhausting.”

The holiday was all about making memories for his children Bannon says, and was worth the exhaustion from all the roller coasters at Disney.

Lisa O’Brien with Dermot Bannon’s on the popular TV series, ‘Room to Improve’.

“It wasn’t the break I was hoping for, but the kids had a ball. It was a holiday of a lifetime for them.

“They have memories made and I wanted to do it before they got too old. My daughter is 13 now so I hear that when they get to 16 or 17 they don’t go anymore, but I can’t see them stopping.”

Speaking at the launch of RTÉ’s new season TV, Bannon revealed he will share his own Room to Improve journey in a special episode of the hit RTE series.

