‘They repainted the whole house’ – Lucy Kennedy on Irish stars being shy to show their homes on TV and who she’d most like to ‘live with’

Lucy Kennedy pictured at the Virgin Media Television Autumn Schedule launch at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

Lucy Kennedy has admitted it’s easier to coax British celebrities onto her show ‘Livin’ with Lucy’ as they are less shy about showing their homes.

The TV and radio presenter is set to live with with former glamour girl, Katie Price, Simon Gregson, who plays Steve in Coronation Street, RTÉ GAA presenter Des Cahill and former Ireland international and football pundit, Richie Sadlier for the upcoming season of her show.

Kennedy has also been the guest at the home of Davy Fitzgerald, Paul Gascoigne and Christy Dignam.

And she admitted it was easier to rope British stars into taking part in the TV show, than Irish celebrities.

Those who took that step in Ireland, had even put extensions on their homes, ahead of her visit.

“Christy Dignam, God rest his soul, his wife Kathyrn, said they repainted the whole house when they knew I was arriving,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy was speaking at the launch of Virgin Media’s autumn schedule.

The presenter said that of all the challenges she had met, “Living in the Mucky Mansion for three days was very full on.” Katie Price’s West Sussex mansion was named thus after being broken into and flooded by vandals in 2020.

“I have to tell you I really like Katie Price,” Kennedy said. “She’s great craic, she's got an Irish sense of humour but she's very confident and outspoken.

“She was a challenging interviewee because she’s been there, done it so many times, for so long. She was a challenge to live with but would I go out with her for a drink, absolutely.”

Price was “actually a very private person,” Kennedy said.

This was something she realised during one-on-one time with the reality star.

“In her own home, the door closed, no makeup on, she has no interest in the glamorous side of life,” Kennedy said. “She walks around with no socks on. She's very casual. That surprised me. She’s more comfortable in her own skin than people think.”

Kennedy said she “adored” Simon Gregson and was taken aback at how “unassuming” he was but yet, how alike to his soap character he is.

Her favourite homes had been British TV presenter Vanessa Feltz’ London mansion and Jermaine Jackson’s Californian home.

With this series, she believes most people will see Des Cahill in a “different light.” She admitted to having little knowledge about sport, something that presented challenges when interviewing Cahill and Sadlier.

And one of her standout moments over the years was being there for the life-changing phone call in 2019, that really put Dublin star Barry Keoghan onto the world stage.

Kennedy said Keoghan is “very much one of us” and described how he had been living in a rented house and was in shorts and a T-shirt when the phone call from Marvel came. He appeared in Eternals in 2021 and he will star as The Joker in Batman 2, to be released in 2025.

“He got the phone call from Marvel when I was there,“ Kennedy said. “He said ‘How do I know you won't tell anyone.”

Kennedy agreed she’d keep the secret but she still looked back on that critical moment in his life and added that despite fame, “he hasn’t changed.”

On that day, he’d handled his newfound stardom in a typical “Irish guy” way, she added, by saying: ‘Right, let’s get a beer.”

Kennedy admitted she’d most like to live with Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny for the show and she also wanted to hang out with another Kenny - former taoiseach Enda.

While Pat has so far refused, she said she believed eventually she’d get him to say ‘yes’.

Meanwhile, Kennedy played down talk of another former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy being offered a lucrative deal to join Classic Hits radio where she presents a breakfast show, saying it the rumours may have “taken legs.”

Kennedy said: “I think it (the story) might have taken legs.” She added that she was currently negotiating a new contract for her breakfast slot with Hayes.

She added, that Tubridy had told her “nothing, because he knows I am talking to you (journalists).”

“I can't talk about Ryan. He’s a very good friend of mine,” Kennedy said. “But what I will say about Ryan is I hope whatever he decides to do next, he’s happy.”

Kennedy said she “loves” her radio show but admitted that when she’s filming and on radio early in the morning, it can be “full on”. “I’ve cried during ad breaks with exhaustion, but I love it,” she said.